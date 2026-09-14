Semiotic Transubstantiation: A Comparative Semiotics of Literary and Cinematic Sign Systems

The comparative analysis developed throughout this article points toward a broader theoretical conclusion: literary and cinematic signs do not exist in isolation but inhabit a shared semiotic ecology – a dynamic system in which different sign types interact, compete, and cross-pollinate. This ecological perspective moves beyond the binary comparison of literature and cinema to situate both within the larger field of human meaning-making, a field that encompasses verbal, visual, auditory, gestural, and digital signs in complex interaction.

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Abstract

This article proposes the concept of semiotic transubstantiation as a theoretical framework for understanding how meaning undergoes fundamental transformation when narrative migrates between literary and cinematic sign systems. Drawing on the semiotic traditions established by Saussure, Peirce, Barthes, and Eco, and extending through the film-semiotic work of Metz and Deleuze, this study develops a systematic comparative semiotics that examines the distinct meaning-making mechanisms of literature and cinema. Rather than treating adaptation as a problem of fidelity, the article reconceptualizes it as an alchemical process in which the very substance of signification is transmuted. Through detailed analyses of works by Conrad, Coppola, Woolf, Dostoevsky, Bresson, Hitchcock, Tolstoy, and Flaubert, the article demonstrates that literary and cinematic signs operate through fundamentally different phenomenological, temporal, and spatial logics, yet achieve comparable semiotic density through medium-specific resources. The study concludes by examining how digital convergence is reshaping – without dissolving – the boundaries between these sign systems, suggesting that the future of semiotic inquiry lies in understanding transmutation rather than translation.

I. Introduction: The Alchemy of Signs

When a novel becomes a film, something more profound occurs than the transfer of a story from one container to another. The very atoms of meaning are broken apart and reconstituted, their fundamental properties altered in ways that resist simple comparison. This process – which this article terms semiotic transubstantiation – demands a theoretical framework capable of accounting for the radical transformation of signifying substance that occurs when narrative meaning migrates between media.

The history of comparing literature and cinema has been marked by what Stam (2000) identifies as a persistent “elegiac discourse” of loss, in which cinematic adaptations are measured against literary originals and found wanting. This evaluative tradition, stretching from Virginia Woolf’s (1926/2010) skeptical essay “The Cinema” through decades of fidelity criticism, has obscured a more fundamental question: not whether films successfully reproduce literary meaning but how meaning itself is reconstituted when it passes from one semiotic system to another. As Mitchell (1994) argues in his examination of what he terms “imagetext” relations, the tension between verbal and visual representation is not merely technical but constitutive of Western culture’s deepest assumptions about knowledge, truth, and expression.

This article undertakes a systematic comparative semiotics of literature and cinema, examining how each medium constructs meaning through its specific material, codes, and interpretive processes. Building on Lotman’s (1976) foundational insight that cinema constitutes a unique “semiotics of cinema” with its own grammar irreducible to verbal language, the study moves beyond analogical comparison toward what might be called a differential semiotics – an analysis grounded not in similarity but in the productive distances between sign systems. Arnheim (1957) anticipated this approach in his pioneering argument that film art derives precisely from the differences between cinematic representation and natural perception, rather than from any capacity to reproduce reality transparently.

The central argument proceeds through several stages. First, I establish the theoretical foundations by examining how the concept of the sign itself must be reconceived when moving between linguistic and audiovisual systems (Section II). Next, I analyze the specific semiotic resources of literature (Section III) and cinema (Section IV) in turn, before developing a systematic comparison of their meaning-making mechanisms (Section V). The article then reconceptualizes adaptation as semiotic transformation rather than translation (Section VI), illustrated through extended case studies (Section VII). Finally, I consider how digital technologies are reshaping the semiotic landscape (Section VIII) before drawing conclusions about the nature of meaning across media (Section IX).

Throughout, I employ the metaphor of alchemy advisedly. The alchemist’s dream was not merely to change the appearance of base metals but to transmute their very substance into gold. Similarly, the passage from literature to cinema – or cinema to literature – involves not a surface transformation but a fundamental change in the substance of signification itself.

II. Foundations: Sign, System, Substance

II.1 Saussurean Foundations and Their Limits

Ferdinand de Saussure’s (1916/1983) foundational distinction between signifier and signified, and his insistence on the arbitrary nature of the linguistic sign, provides an essential starting point for comparative semiotics – but also reveals immediate limitations when applied beyond language. Saussure’s model, developed specifically for linguistic systems, presupposes the very arbitrariness that distinguishes verbal signs from the motivated signs of cinema. When Saussure argues that the relationship between the sound-image and concept is unmotivated by any natural connection, he describes a condition that applies fully to literary language but only partially – and problematically – to cinematic images.

The Saussurean framework nonetheless contributes several indispensable concepts. The principle of difference – that signs acquire meaning not through positive content but through systematic distinction from other signs – applies across media, though the axes of differentiation vary enormously. In language, difference operates primarily along the paradigmatic and syntagmatic axes that Saussure identified. In cinema, difference operates simultaneously across multiple channels: visual, auditory, temporal, spatial, and kinetic. Barthes (1964/1967) extends this Saussurean insight in Elements of Semiology, demonstrating how the principles of linguistic semiology can be transposed – with necessary modifications – to non-linguistic sign systems, including fashion, food, and by implication, visual media.

II.2 Peircean Trichotomy and Cinematic Motivation

Charles Sanders Peirce’s (1931–1958) triadic classification of signs into icon, index, and symbol offers a more productive framework for comparative semiotics precisely because it accounts for varying degrees of motivation in the sign-object relationship. Literary language operates predominantly in the symbolic mode: words bear conventional, arbitrary relationships to their referents. Cinema, by contrast, deploys all three sign types simultaneously and in complex interaction.

The cinematic image is iconic in its visual resemblance to its object, indexical in its photochemical or digital causal connection to profilmic reality, and potentially symbolic in its culturally coded compositions and conventions. This triadic density gives the cinematic sign a fundamentally different semiotic character from the literary sign. Where the literary sign must construct its referent entirely through conventional signification, the cinematic sign carries traces of the real within its very material constitution – what Barthes (1980/1981) analyzes in Camera Lucida as the photograph’s capacity to certify that “this has been,” an indexical guarantee that extends, with complications, to the moving image.

II.3 Beyond Dyad and Triad: Toward a Comparative Sign Theory

A comparative semiotics adequate to both literature and cinema requires a theoretical framework that can accommodate the radical differences between their sign types while maintaining analytical coherence. Jakobson’s (1960) model of the communicative functions of language – particularly his identification of the poetic function as the projection of the paradigmatic axis onto the syntagmatic – provides a useful bridge, as it identifies a principle of semiotic organization that operates across media even as its specific manifestations differ radically.

In literary discourse, the poetic function foregrounds the material properties of language itself: sound patterns, rhythmic structures, etymological resonances, syntactic parallelisms. In cinema, an analogous foregrounding occurs through what might be called the cinematic poetic function: the exploitation of visual rhyme, chromatic patterning, rhythmic editing, and compositional echoes that draw attention to the medium’s own signifying materiality. Jakobson’s (1959) concept of intersemiotic translation – translation between different sign systems – names precisely the process this article investigates, though, as I argue below, the term “translation” ultimately proves inadequate to describe the more radical transformation involved.

Eco (1976) advances this theoretical synthesis by proposing a general semiotics capable of accounting for sign processes across all media. His concept of the sign-function – in which any element can become a signifier when culturally correlated with a signified – allows us to analyze how different media establish their own systems of correlation without reducing all signification to the linguistic model. This framework proves particularly valuable for analyzing cinema, where the same visual element may function simultaneously as icon, index, and symbol depending on its contextual relationships. In his complementary work on interpretive cooperation, Eco (1979) further demonstrates that every text – whether verbal or visual – constructs a “model reader” whose inferential activity is guided by the text’s strategic organization of codes, a principle that applies with equal force to literary and cinematic reception.

III. The Literary Sign System

III.1 The Arbitrariness of the Word and the Density of Literary Language

Literary language transforms the arbitrary signs of everyday communication into a medium of extraordinary semiotic density. Through the operations that the Russian Formalists termed defamiliarization (Shklovsky, 1917/1965) and what Barthes (1968/1986) later analyzed as “the reality effect” – the strategic deployment of apparently meaningless details to produce the signified “this is real” – literature exploits the very conventionality of its signs to create meaning that transcends conventional signification.

The literary sign achieves its peculiar density through what might be called vertical accumulation: at any given point in a literary text, meaning accrues simultaneously along multiple dimensions. A single word carries denotative meaning, connotative resonances, etymological depth, phonetic qualities, syntactic relationships, intertextual echoes, and narrative implications. Proust’s (1913/2003) celebrated madeleine passage demonstrates this principle: the word “madeleine” denotes a small cake, connotes French bourgeois domesticity, evokes through its sound the name “Madeleine” with all its religious and cultural associations, and functions narratively as the trigger for an entire architecture of involuntary memory. Barthes (1970/1974) provides the most systematic account of this phenomenon in S/Z, where his analysis of Balzac’s Sarrasine reveals how a single literary text weaves together five distinct codes – hermeneutic, proairetic, semic, symbolic, and referential – each generating meaning simultaneously and in complex interaction.

The gap between signifier and signified in literature – the space opened by arbitrariness – becomes paradoxically productive. Because words do not resemble their referents, they can evoke what cannot be shown: abstract states, temporal complexity, unrepresentable interiorities. Literary language can describe what a character thinks, feels, fears, and desires with a directness unavailable to the image, which must always externalize and embody.

III.2 Temporal Sovereignty: Literature’s Command of Time

Literature exercises what might be called temporal sovereignty: an almost unlimited capacity to manipulate the reader’s experience of time. Genette’s (1980) taxonomy of narrative temporality – distinguishing between order (the relationship between story chronology and narrative sequence), duration (the relationship between story time and narrative length), and frequency (the relationship between event occurrence and narrative mention) – reveals the extraordinary temporal flexibility available to literary narration.

A novel can compress years into a sentence or expand a moment into chapters. It can narrate events out of chronological order, circle back to the same moment repeatedly, or create temporal palimpsests in which multiple time frames coexist within a single passage. Genette (1980) further distinguishes between scene (approximate equivalence of story and discourse time), summary (discourse time shorter than story time), ellipsis (zero discourse time for non-zero story time), and pause (non-zero discourse time for zero story time), providing a precise vocabulary for literary temporality that has no direct cinematic equivalent.

Cinema, as we shall see, possesses its own temporal resources, but these operate through fundamentally different mechanisms. Literary time is constructed through the reader’s cognitive processing of verbal signs; cinematic time unfolds through the spectator’s perceptual engagement with audiovisual duration. The difference is not merely technical but phenomenological: reading time and viewing time involve distinct modes of consciousness.

III.3 The Theater of the Mind: Imagination as Semiotic Completion

Perhaps the most distinctive feature of the literary sign system is its dependence on what Iser (1978) calls the reader’s Konkretisation – the active imaginative realization of the text’s schematic structures. Literary signs do not present their referents; they instruct the reader to construct them. Every act of literary reading is therefore an act of collaborative creation, in which the text provides a blueprint and the reader supplies the sensory, emotional, and cognitive content.

This collaborative dimension means that literary signification is fundamentally incomplete by design. Iser’s (1978) concept of Leerstellen (gaps or blanks) identifies the structured absences in literary texts that compel reader participation. These gaps exist at every level: perceptual (the text does not specify every visual detail), causal (connections between events must be inferred), psychological (characters’ motivations remain partially opaque), and interpretive (thematic meanings must be actively constructed). In this respect, Barthes (1977) was prescient in declaring “the death of the author” as a prerequisite for the birth of the reader – a formulation that captures how literary meaning is constituted not in the text alone but in the dynamic encounter between text and reading consciousness.

Kristeva’s (1969/1980) concept of intertextuality adds another dimension to this collaborative process, revealing how every literary text is constituted as a “mosaic of quotations” that absorbs and transforms other texts. The literary reader thus engages not only with the individual text’s gaps and instructions but with the vast network of textual relations that inform every act of reading. The reader of a literary adaptation, for example, reads through a palimpsest of prior textual encounters that fundamentally shapes the process of imaginative realization.

IV. The Cinematic Sign System

IV.1 The Composite Sign: Metz and Film Semiology

Christian Metz’s (1974) groundbreaking work in film semiology established that cinema, while not a language system (langue) in the Saussurean sense, constitutes a language (langage) – a signifying practice with its own systematic organization. Metz’s grande syntagmatique identified eight syntagmatic types through which cinema organizes its narrative segments, providing a structural grammar of cinematic narration that, while subsequently critiqued and refined, remains an essential reference point.

The cinematic sign differs from the literary sign in its fundamental materiality: where literature operates through arbitrary conventional signs processed sequentially, cinema deploys motivated signs (photographic images bearing iconic and indexical relationships to their referents) organized in simultaneous spatial compositions that unfold through time. Metz (1982) deepens this analysis in The Imaginary Signifier, where he examines not merely the structural organization of cinematic signs but their psychic dimension – the ways in which cinema’s particular regime of perception, identification, and desire shapes the spectator’s relationship to the signifying process itself. This dual framework – structural and psychoanalytic – reveals that the cinematic sign operates simultaneously as a unit of narrative meaning and as a vehicle of unconscious investment.

Moreover, as Bordwell (1985) argues in his cognitivist approach to film narration, the cinematic spectator is not merely a passive recipient of audiovisual stimuli but an active constructor of narrative meaning, deploying schemas, hypotheses, and inferential strategies that parallel – though they do not replicate – the cognitive processes involved in literary reading.

IV.2 The Moving Image: Duration, Presence, and the Phenomenology of Seeing

Cinema’s most radical semiotic property is its capacity to present temporal duration as a direct perceptual experience. Where literature describes time, cinema enacts it. Deleuze’s (1983/1986,1985/1989) two-volume study of cinema identifies this as the medium’s philosophical significance: cinema does not merely represent movement and time but creates new modalities of each. The movement-image subordinates time to movement through sensory-motor linkages; the time-image liberates time from its subordination to narrative movement, making duration itself directly perceptible.

This distinction has profound semiotic implications. In the regime of the movement-image, cinematic signs function through a logic of action and reaction that parallels (without duplicating) the sequential causality of narrative prose. In the regime of the time-image, signs become what Deleuze calls opsigns and sonsigns – pure optical and acoustic signs that resist assimilation to narrative meaning and instead present the spectator with time in its pure state. Bazin’s (1958–1962/2005) earlier theorization of cinematic realism anticipates this insight: his argument that the long take and deep focus preserve the spatial and temporal continuity of the profilmic event identifies precisely the capacity of cinema to present, rather than represent, temporal duration. It is Bazin’s conviction that the photographic image shares an ontological bond with its subject – what he calls the “mummy complex” of the plastic arts – that grounds cinema’s unique semiotic authority.

The phenomenological dimension of cinematic perception further distinguishes it from literary reception. Where the literary reader constructs mental images through cognitive processing of verbal signs, the film spectator perceives audiovisual images directly. This is not to say that cinematic perception is passive – it involves complex cognitive and affective processes – but that its primary modality is perceptual rather than imaginative. The spectator sees and hears; the reader imagines seeing and hearing.

IV.3 The Frame as Sign: Spatial Composition and Visual Meaning

Cinema’s spatial dimension constitutes another fundamental divergence from literary signification. Every cinematic image is a framed composition – a deliberate organization of visual elements within a bounded rectangular space that generates meaning through spatial relationships. Derrida’s (1978/1987) concept of the parergon – the frame that is neither simply inside nor outside the work – finds a productively destabilizing analogue in the cinematic frame, which simultaneously contains the image and defines what is excluded from it.

Literary texts, of course, can describe spatial relationships, but they cannot present them with the simultaneous complexity available to the cinematic image. A single film frame can contain multiple layers of meaning organized through foreground/background relationships, the position of figures within the frame, the geometry of architectural space, the play of light and shadow, color relationships, and the symbolic resonances of visual objects – all perceived simultaneously rather than sequentially. As Chatman (1978) argues, narrative media differ not in their capacity to convey story content but in the specific ways they manifest discourse – and cinema’s spatial discourse operates through a logic of simultaneous visual relations fundamentally distinct from literature’s sequential verbal construction. Chatman (1990) extends this analysis in Coming to Terms, refining the distinction between what he calls the cinematic “shower of visual stimuli” and the literary text’s selective verbal direction of attention.

V. Comparative Semiotic Analysis

V.1 The Paradigmatic and Syntagmatic Axes Across Media

Both literary and cinematic sign systems organize meaning along paradigmatic and syntagmatic axes, but the nature of each axis differs dramatically between media. In literature, the paradigmatic axis governs the selection of words from the lexical repertoire: each word chosen implies all the words that could have been chosen in its place, and meaning arises partly from these implicit alternatives. The syntagmatic axis governs the combination of selected elements into sequential chains governed by grammatical and narrative rules.

In cinema, the paradigmatic axis operates across multiple channels simultaneously: the selection of camera angle implies all unchosen angles; the selection of a particular lens, lighting setup, color palette, sound design, and musical accompaniment each involves paradigmatic choices that contribute to the sign’s meaning. The syntagmatic axis in cinema is similarly multiple: editing (the sequential combination of shots), mise-en-scène (the spatial combination of elements within the frame), and sound-image relationships (the temporal combination of auditory and visual tracks) all constitute distinct syntagmatic dimensions operating simultaneously.

This multiplication of paradigmatic and syntagmatic axes gives cinema what might be called semiotic simultaneity – the capacity to generate meaning through multiple co-present signifying systems. Literature achieves its own form of density through the sequential accumulation of verbal meaning, but it cannot replicate the perceptual simultaneity of the cinematic sign.

V.2 Metaphor and Metonymy in Two Registers

Jakobson’s (1960) distinction between the metaphoric (paradigmatic, similarity-based) and metonymic (syntagmatic, contiguity-based) poles of language provides a powerful framework for comparing literary and cinematic signification, as each medium gravitates differently toward these poles.

Literary language moves freely between metaphor and metonymy, exploiting both similarity and contiguity to generate meaning. A literary metaphor like “the ship plowed the sea” operates through paradigmatic substitution: the word “plowed” replaces a more literal verb, and meaning arises from the interaction between the two semantic fields. This operation is purely linguistic and requires no visual mediation.

Cinematic metaphor, by contrast, must work through the material of images and sounds. Eisenstein’s (1949) theory and practice of intellectual montage represents the most systematic attempt to create cinematic metaphor through the juxtaposition of shots: the collision of two images generates a concept irreducible to either image alone. Yet as Metz (1974) observed, cinema tends naturally toward metonymy – toward meaning generated through spatial and temporal contiguity rather than paradigmatic substitution. The pan from a character’s face to a window showing rain does not substitute one sign for another but links them through spatial contiguity, generating meaning through association rather than replacement.

V.3 Absence, Presence, and the Ontology of the Sign

The most fundamental difference between literary and cinematic sign systems may be ontological. Literary signs operate through absence: the word “tree” succeeds as a sign precisely because no tree is present; meaning arises in the gap between signifier and referent. Cinematic signs operate through a complex negotiation of presence and absence: the filmed tree is simultaneously a real tree (profilmic presence), a photographic trace (indexical connection to an absent reality), and a meaningful element in a coded composition (conventional signification).

This ontological difference has profound consequences for how each medium handles the fundamental narrative operations of description, narration, and focalization. In literature, all three operate through the same material – language – and are distinguishable only through structural and functional analysis. In cinema, description (showing), narration (telling through montage and sound), and focalization (perceptual and cognitive point of view) engage different channels of the composite sign, creating possibilities for alignment and disjunction unavailable to literary narration.

VI. Adaptation as Semiotic Transubstantiation

VI.1 Beyond Fidelity: Toward a Transformative Model

The dominant tradition in adaptation studies has been governed by what might be called the fidelity paradigm: the assumption that a successful adaptation is one that faithfully reproduces the “content” of its literary source. This paradigm, as numerous scholars have demonstrated, rests on untenable semiotic assumptions – principally, that meaning is a separable substance that can be extracted from one semiotic form and poured into another without fundamental alteration.

Bluestone (1957) was among the first to systematically argue that novels and films constitute fundamentally different media whose signifying resources are incommensurable, making literal fidelity an impossibility rather than merely a difficult achievement. McFarlane (1996) advances this position by distinguishing between narrative elements that can be transferred across media (broadly, story events) and those that require adaptation proper (elements dependent on the specific signifying resources of the source medium). Stam (2005) carries the critique further, demonstrating that fidelity discourse is undergirded by a series of deeply problematic assumptions – the priority of the literary, the notion of a single “correct” reading, the treatment of the source text as a stable origin – that collapse under semiotic and poststructuralist scrutiny. Genette’s (1997) concept of hypertextuality, developed in Palimpsests, provides a more productive framework: adaptation is one among many possible transformative relationships between a hypotext (source) and a hypertext (derived work), a relationship governed not by fidelity but by systematic operations of transformation.

The concept of semiotic transubstantiation proposed here builds on these critiques while pushing beyond them. In the Catholic theological doctrine from which the term derives, transubstantiation describes the transformation of bread and wine into the body and blood of Christ: the accidents (outward appearances) remain unchanged, but the substance (essential nature) is wholly transformed. The semiotic analogy reverses this structure: in adaptation, it is the substance of signification – the material, codes, and processes through which meaning is generated – that is wholly transformed, while something of the accidents – narrative structure, character configurations, thematic concerns – may be preserved. Hutcheon’s (2006) influential theorization of adaptation as a process of “repetition with variation” captures one dimension of this phenomenon, but the concept of transubstantiation emphasizes the more radical claim that the mode of being of meaning itself is fundamentally altered in the passage between media.

This framework dissolves the fidelity question by revealing it as categorically misconceived. One cannot ask whether cinematic signs are “faithful” to literary signs any more than one can ask whether music is faithful to sculpture. The relevant question is how meaning is reconstituted – through what operations, deploying what resources, activating what interpretive processes – when it migrates from one semiotic system to another.

VI.2 The Operations of Transubstantiation

Semiotic transubstantiation involves several distinct but interrelated operations:

Materialization : Literary signs, which operate through arbitrary convention, must be transmuted into cinematic signs that operate through motivated iconicity, indexicality, and composite audiovisual structures. The word “darkness” must become actual darkness on screen – a specific quality of light, a particular tonal range, a concrete visual experience that forecloses the productive ambiguity of the verbal sign while opening new dimensions of perceptual meaning.

: Literary signs, which operate through arbitrary convention, must be transmuted into cinematic signs that operate through motivated iconicity, indexicality, and composite audiovisual structures. The word “darkness” must become actual darkness on screen – a specific quality of light, a particular tonal range, a concrete visual experience that forecloses the productive ambiguity of the verbal sign while opening new dimensions of perceptual meaning. Temporalization : Literary time, which is constructed through the reader’s variable-speed cognitive processing of verbal signs, must be transmuted into cinematic time, which unfolds at a fixed rate through the spectator’s perceptual engagement with audiovisual duration. The temporal manipulations available to literary narration (Genette’s order, duration, frequency, and voice) must be reconceived through cinematic resources: editing rhythm, shot duration, temporal ellipsis through cuts, and the manipulation of diegetic and nondiegetic sound.

: Literary time, which is constructed through the reader’s variable-speed cognitive processing of verbal signs, must be transmuted into cinematic time, which unfolds at a fixed rate through the spectator’s perceptual engagement with audiovisual duration. The temporal manipulations available to literary narration (Genette’s order, duration, frequency, and voice) must be reconceived through cinematic resources: editing rhythm, shot duration, temporal ellipsis through cuts, and the manipulation of diegetic and nondiegetic sound. Spatialization : The imagined spaces of literary fiction – constructed incrementally through verbal description and always partially indeterminate – must be transmuted into the concrete, fully determined visual spaces of cinema. Every element that literature can leave unspecified, cinema must specify: the precise appearance of a character, the exact configuration of a room, the particular quality of light at a given moment. This forced specification simultaneously reduces the literary text’s productive indeterminacy and introduces a new density of visual meaning unavailable to verbal description.

: The imagined spaces of literary fiction – constructed incrementally through verbal description and always partially indeterminate – must be transmuted into the concrete, fully determined visual spaces of cinema. Every element that literature can leave unspecified, cinema must specify: the precise appearance of a character, the exact configuration of a room, the particular quality of light at a given moment. This forced specification simultaneously reduces the literary text’s productive indeterminacy and introduces a new density of visual meaning unavailable to verbal description. Externalization : The interiority that literature accesses directly through narrated thought, free indirect discourse, and stream of consciousness must be transmuted into external, perceptible signs. Cinema cannot narrate thought directly (voice-over narration being a partial and problematic exception); it must find visual and auditory correlatives for internal states – a process that often produces the most creative and cinematically distinctive solutions in adaptation.

: The interiority that literature accesses directly through narrated thought, free indirect discourse, and stream of consciousness must be transmuted into external, perceptible signs. Cinema cannot narrate thought directly (voice-over narration being a partial and problematic exception); it must find visual and auditory correlatives for internal states – a process that often produces the most creative and cinematically distinctive solutions in adaptation. Resynchronization: The literary text’s asynchronous address – its capacity to separate the moment of narration from the moment of reception, allowing each reader to proceed at their own pace – must be transmuted into cinema’s synchronous address, in which the film controls the duration and rhythm of the spectator’s experience. This shift from reader-controlled to film-controlled temporality fundamentally alters the phenomenology of reception.

VI.3 Loss, Gain, and the Economy of Transmutation

Semiotic transubstantiation is never a zero-sum transaction. The transmutation of literary into cinematic signs inevitably involves both losses and gains that cannot be measured on a single scale because they are qualitatively incommensurable. What is lost belongs to one semiotic order; what is gained belongs to another.

Literature’s losses in cinematic transmutation include: the productive indeterminacy of verbal signification, the reader’s imaginative co-creation of the text’s sensory world, the layered temporality of narrative voice, the capacity for direct access to interiority, and the rhythmic and phonetic dimensions of prose style. Cinema’s gains include: the perceptual immediacy of the moving image, the simultaneous density of audiovisual composition, the temporal authority of real duration, the emotional impact of embodied performance, and the affective power of music and sound design.

These losses and gains are not symmetrical or compensatory; they represent fundamentally different ways of generating meaning. The critical task is not to weigh them against each other but to analyze how each medium’s specific resources are deployed to create semiotic structures that may be formally and phenomenologically distinct yet thematically and affectively resonant.

VII. Case Studies in Transubstantiation

VII.1 Conrad to Coppola: The Transmutation of Moral Darkness

Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness (1899/2006) and Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now (1979) represent one of cinema’s most radical acts of semiotic transubstantiation – one in which the transformation extends beyond medium to encompass historical setting, political context, and narrative structure while preserving and transmuting the source text’s essential semiotic operation: the progressive dissolution of the boundary between civilization and savagery, articulated through an increasingly unreliable narrating consciousness.

Conrad’s novella generates its meaning substantially through the medium of Marlow’s narrating voice – a voice characterized by circumlocution, qualification, and the persistent failure of language to capture the experience it attempts to convey. The famous passage in which Marlow struggles to describe Kurtz’s final vision – “It was as though a veil had been rent” – enacts at the level of prose style the epistemological crisis that constitutes the novella’s deepest theme: the inadequacy of Western systems of representation (linguistic, moral, political) to comprehend what lies at the heart of colonial violence.

This linguistic enactment of epistemological failure cannot be directly translated into cinematic terms because cinema’s iconic and indexical signs do not fail in the same way that arbitrary linguistic signs fail. Coppola’s transubstantiation therefore proceeds through a different semiotic logic: the substitution of perceptual overload for linguistic inadequacy. Where Conrad’s Marlow cannot find words adequate to his experience, Coppola’s camera presents images so excessive, so saturated with simultaneous visual and auditory information, that they overwhelm the spectator’s capacity for cognitive processing. The helicopter attack sequence, set to Wagner’s “Ride of the Valkyries,” does not describe the madness of war; it immerses the spectator in a perceptual experience that enacts madness through sensory excess.

The transmutation of Kurtz is equally instructive. Conrad’s Kurtz is largely a verbal construction – a man known through reports, rumors, and fragments of eloquent prose, whose physical presence in the text is remarkably slight. Marlon Brando’s Kurtz is an overwhelming physical presence – a massive body half-hidden in shadow, a voice of extraordinary resonance and unpredictable cadence. The semiotic operation is inverted: where Conrad generates horror through the failure of language to capture Kurtz’s reality, Coppola generates horror through the excessive, almost unbearable presence of Kurtz’s physical being. This destabilization of indexical certainty is not without cinematic precedent: Coppola’s film resonates with the disorienting visual and narrative strategies of Hitchcock’s Vertigo (1958), where perceptual unreliability and obsessive looking similarly undermine the spectator’s stable relationship to cinematic presence; both films exploit the medium’s capacity to make seeing itself a site of epistemological crisis.

VII.2 Woolf to Dalloway: Stream of Consciousness and the Cinematic Mind

Virginia Woolf’s Mrs. Dalloway (1925/2000) presents adaptation with one of its most formidable challenges: the transmutation of literary stream of consciousness – a technique that exploits the arbitrary, sequential nature of verbal signs to represent the simultaneous, nonlinear, multilayered processes of consciousness – into the perceptual, externally oriented sign system of cinema.

Woolf’s technique in Mrs. Dalloway creates meaning through the continuous fluid movement between external perception and internal reflection, between present sensation and involuntary memory, between one character’s consciousness and another’s. The novel’s famous opening – “Mrs. Dalloway said she would buy the flowers herself” – initiates a narrative method in which the boundary between external event and internal experience is systematically dissolved. Free indirect discourse allows Woolf to inhabit her characters’ minds while maintaining a subtle narratorial distance; the reader simultaneously perceives through Clarissa’s consciousness and observes that consciousness from outside.

The cinematic adaptations of Woolf’s work – most notably The Hours (Daldry, 2002), which adapts not Mrs. Dalloway directly but Michael Cunningham’s novel inspired by it – confront the impossibility of directly transmuting this literary technique. Cinema cannot dissolve the boundary between external and internal in the way that free indirect discourse can, because the cinematic image is always, fundamentally, an external representation. The camera shows surfaces; it cannot narrate from inside a consciousness.

The cinematic solutions are instructive precisely because they demonstrate transubstantiation rather than translation. Where Woolf uses verbal fluidity to move between minds, The Hours uses parallel montage to juxtapose three temporal planes – 1920s England, 1950s Los Angeles, contemporary New York – creating through editing the kind of temporal layering that Woolf achieves through prose. The cinematic technique does not reproduce the literary effect; it creates a formally distinct but thematically resonant experience of consciousness moving through time.

This challenge of transmuting literary interiority extends to other canonical works of psychological fiction. Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina (1877/2012) – whose intricate narrative voice modulates between authorial omniscience and the felt interiority of its characters, particularly Anna’s escalating psychological turmoil – presents adapters with an analogous problem. Joe Wright’s 2012 adaptation (Wright, 2012) confronts Tolstoy’s layered focalization not through naturalistic realism but through a radical spatialization device: setting much of the action within a theatrical stage, thereby externalizing the novel’s thematic concern with social performance and the artifice underlying romantic passion. Similarly, Flaubert’s Madame Bovary (1857/2010) – whose pioneering use of free indirect style (style indirect libre) renders Emma’s romantic fantasies and disillusions through a prose that simultaneously inhabits and ironizes her consciousness – has been the subject of multiple cinematic adaptations, each struggling with the impossibility of filming Flaubert’s narratorial irony. Chabrol’s 1991 version (Chabrol, 1991), widely regarded as among the most faithful, nevertheless demonstrates the limits of cinematic free indirect discourse: what in Flaubert operates as a subtle tonal oscillation between character and narrator becomes, on screen, a more overt tension between Isabelle Huppert’s performance and the film’s visual framing of her romantic delusions.

VII.3 Dostoevsky to Bresson: The Asceticism of Transubstantiation

Robert Bresson’s adaptations of Dostoevsky – particularly the transposition of themes from Crime and Punishment (1866/1993) into the cinematic logic of Pickpocket (1959) and the austere reimagining of A Gentle Creature (Bresson, 1969), drawn from Dostoevsky’s 1876 novella – represent perhaps the most theoretically instructive case of semiotic transubstantiation, precisely because Bresson’s cinematic aesthetic operates through subtraction rather than addition, stripping away the semiotic resources that most filmmakers would consider essential.

Bresson’s (1975/1997) own theoretical writings articulate a cinematic aesthetic based on the systematic elimination of theatrical and literary elements from film. His insistence on using nonprofessional “models” rather than actors, his suppression of expressive performance, his reduction of the soundtrack to diegetic sounds (more precisely, a highly selective use of music and sound, including non-diegetic music and off-screen sound), and his radical economy of visual composition create a cinematic sign system of extraordinary austerity – one that seems, paradoxically, closer to the condition of literature than that of conventional cinema.

The transmutation of Dostoevsky’s A Gentle Creature – a novella narrated by a pawnbroker reflecting on his dead wife’s suicide – into Bresson’s Une femme douce (1969) illustrates this paradox. Dostoevsky’s text is a torrent of self-justifying, self-contradicting verbal confession; Bresson’s film replaces this verbal density with visual and auditory spareness. Where Dostoevsky’s narrator talks compulsively, Bresson’s characters speak rarely and flatly. Where Dostoevsky generates psychological complexity through verbal excess, Bresson generates it through visual restraint – through what is not shown, not said, not expressed.

This ascetic transubstantiation produces a semiotic effect that literary language achieves through very different means: the activation of the reader/spectator’s interpretive labor. Where literary gaps (Iser’s Leerstellen) compel the reader to construct meaning from textual absences, Bresson’s visual and auditory gaps compel the spectator to construct psychological and emotional meaning from perceptual absences. The mechanism is different – cognitive processing of verbal signs versus perceptual engagement with audiovisual minimalism – but the semiotic principle is analogous: meaning generated through structured absence rather than signifying plenitude.

VII.4 Dostoevsky’s Polyphony: The Challenge of the Multivoiced Novel

Dostoevsky’s later masterwork, The Brothers Karamazov (1880/2002), raises yet another dimension of the transubstantiation problem: the transmutation of what Bakhtin (1929/1984) identifies as the polyphonic novel – a form in which multiple, fully autonomous consciousnesses engage in genuine dialogue without being subordinated to a single authorial perspective. The polyphonic novel presents adaptation with a challenge that is not merely technical but structural: cinema, despite its capacity for visual and auditory multiplicity, tends toward a unified point of perception governed by the camera, which risks reducing Dostoevsky’s dialogical heteroglossia to a monological visual perspective. The various attempts to adapt The Brothers Karamazov – from Richard Brooks’s 1958 Hollywood production to Petr Zelenka’s experimental stage-to-screen approach – demonstrate that the polyphonic principle resists straightforward cinematic embodiment, demanding instead creative strategies of fragmentation, juxtaposition, and the refusal of visual hierarchy that echo, without duplicating, the literary architecture of ideological counterpoint.

VIII. Digital Convergence and the Future of Semiotic Difference

VIII.1 The Digital Challenge to Medium Specificity

The digital revolution in media production and reception poses fundamental questions for the comparative semiotics developed in this article. If cinema’s distinctive semiotic character derives partly from its indexical relationship to profilmic reality – the photochemical trace that guarantees “this has been” – then the rise of digital imaging, which can generate photorealistic images without any profilmic referent, would seem to undermine one of the foundational distinctions between literary and cinematic signs.

Digital cinema can now create images that are, in Peircean terms, icons without indices – signs that resemble their referents without bearing any causal connection to them. The dinosaurs of Jurassic Park (Spielberg, 1993) (created through a combination of computer-generated imagery and full-scale animatronic effects), the entirely digital environments of Avatar (Cameron, 2009) (more precisely, extensively computer-generated and virtual environments integrated with live-action and performance-capture elements), and the digitally de-aged actors of recent productions all present the spectator with images whose semiotic status is fundamentally different from that of traditional photographic cinema. These images are, in a sense, closer to literary signs than to photographic ones: they are constructed representations rather than captured traces, products of design rather than recording.

VIII.2 Intermediality and the Blurring of Boundaries

Contemporary media increasingly operate in what Rajewsky (2005) calls the space of intermediality – the zone of interaction, crossing, and hybridization between distinct media. Digital literature incorporates images, sounds, and interactive elements; cinema increasingly employs literary techniques of narration, fragmentation, and self-reflexivity; video games create navigable narrative spaces that combine literary, cinematic, and ludic sign systems.

These developments do not, however, dissolve the fundamental semiotic differences analyzed in this article. Even in the most hybridized digital environments, the distinction between arbitrary verbal signs and motivated visual signs persists; the difference between sequential linguistic processing and simultaneous audiovisual perception remains; the phenomenological gap between imagining and perceiving continues to structure the experience of meaning. What changes is not the nature of these differences but their configuration: digital media create new combinations and interactions between sign types that were previously confined to separate media, generating new possibilities for semiotic transubstantiation.

VIII.3 Toward a Digital Semiotics

The emergence of digital media calls not for the abandonment of comparative semiotics but for its extension and refinement. A digital semiotics must account for the new sign types that digital technology makes possible: procedural signs (meaning generated through algorithmic processes), interactive signs (meaning generated through user input), and networked signs (meaning generated through connection and circulation). These new sign types do not replace iconic, indexical, and symbolic signs but add new dimensions to the semiotic field, creating possibilities for meaning-making that neither traditional literature nor traditional cinema could achieve alone.

The concept of semiotic transubstantiation proves its theoretical value precisely in this expanded digital landscape. As narrative meaning migrates not just between literature and cinema but across an increasingly complex ecology of media – from novels to films to video games to virtual reality experiences to interactive digital narratives – the need for a theoretical framework capable of analyzing the fundamental transformations of signifying substance becomes ever more pressing.

IX Theoretical Synthesis: The Ecology of Signs

IX.1 From Comparison to Ecology

The comparative analysis developed throughout this article points toward a broader theoretical conclusion: literary and cinematic signs do not exist in isolation but inhabit a shared semiotic ecology – a dynamic system in which different sign types interact, compete, and cross-pollinate. This ecological perspective moves beyond the binary comparison of literature and cinema to situate both within the larger field of human meaning-making, a field that encompasses verbal, visual, auditory, gestural, and digital signs in complex interaction.

The concept of semiotic ecology, as it is developed here, draws on but extends the work of several theoretical traditions. Lotman’s (1990) concept of the semiosphere – the totality of semiotic activity within a given culture, understood as an integrated and dynamic system – provides the broadest framework. Within this semiosphere, literature and cinema occupy distinct but interacting zones, each with its own internal organization, its own codes and conventions, and its own relationship to the other zones of cultural signification. Eco’s (1976) theory of sign production, which analyzes the various modes through which signs are generated – recognition, ostension, replica, invention – provides tools for understanding the specific operations through which literary and cinematic signs are produced and interpreted. Peirce’s (1931–1958) triadic taxonomy, as elaborated throughout this article, provides the foundational categories for analyzing the differences and interactions between sign types.

The ecological perspective reveals that the relationship between literary and cinematic signs is not one of opposition or hierarchy but of complementarity. Each sign system does what the other cannot; each generates forms of meaning that the other can approximate but never replicate; each, through its specific limitations, opens possibilities that the other’s resources foreclose. The productive tension between these complementary systems drives the ongoing cultural dialogue between literature and cinema – a dialogue that adaptation makes explicit but that operates continuously in the broader semiotic ecology.

IX.2 Semiotic Transubstantiation as Cultural Process

The concept of semiotic transubstantiation, developed in the context of adaptation, can now be recognized as a more general cultural process. Whenever meaning migrates between sign systems – not only from novel to film but from painting to poem, from myth to opera, from historical event to fictional narrative – it undergoes a transformation of signifying substance that preserves certain structural and thematic configurations while fundamentally altering the mode of their articulation.

This process is not unique to modern media culture; it is as old as human signification itself. The Greek tragedians transubstantiated mythic narrative into dramatic performance; medieval artisans transubstantiated scriptural text into cathedral architecture; Renaissance painters transubstantiated literary and philosophical concepts into visual composition. What is distinctive about the modern and contemporary period is the acceleration and intensification of semiotic transubstantiation – the proliferation of media and sign systems through which meaning can circulate, and the increasing speed and frequency with which it does so.

This acceleration does not diminish the significance of the differences between sign systems; if anything, it amplifies their importance. As meaning moves ever more rapidly between verbal, visual, auditory, digital, and interactive sign systems, the specific transformations it undergoes at each transition become ever more consequential for cultural meaning-making. The comparative semiotics of literature and cinema, far from being a narrow academic exercise, thus addresses one of the fundamental processes through which contemporary culture generates, circulates, and transforms meaning.

IX.3 The Irreducibility of Semiotic Difference

The central argument of this article can now be stated in its strongest form: the difference between literary and cinematic signs is not a contingent feature of their current historical forms but a structural consequence of the fundamentally different relationships each establishes between sign, meaning, and experience. Literary signs generate meaning through the cognitive processing of arbitrary conventional symbols, activating the reader’s imagination to construct mental representations that are inherently indeterminate, personal, and open. Cinematic signs generate meaning through the perceptual processing of motivated iconic and indexical images, presenting the spectator with concrete audiovisual experiences that are inherently determined, shared, and immediate.

This difference is irreducible – not in the sense that literature and cinema cannot interact, influence each other, or share narrative content, but in the sense that the way each generates meaning cannot be assimilated to the other. Literature can describe a face but cannot show one; cinema can show a face but cannot narrate the interior experience of seeing it with the layered complexity available to verbal fiction. Literature can construct temporal relationships of extraordinary flexibility but cannot control the duration of the reader’s experience; cinema can control duration with absolute precision but cannot achieve the temporal gymnastics available to verbal narration. These asymmetries are not limitations to be overcome but constitutive features that give each medium its distinctive expressive power.

The theoretical framework proposed here – grounded in Peircean semiotics, informed by narratological and phenomenological analysis, and tested through the concept of semiotic transubstantiation – provides tools for analyzing these irreducible differences with precision and nuance, without reducing either medium to the terms of the other. It is offered not as a final system but as a contribution to the ongoing project of understanding how human beings make meaning through signs – a project that becomes ever more urgent as the semiotic landscape of contemporary culture grows ever more complex.

Conclusion: The Endless Transmutation

This article has argued that literature and cinema constitute fundamentally different semiotic systems whose relationship cannot be adequately understood through the traditional frameworks of comparison, competition, or fidelity-based adaptation criticism. By developing a comparative semiotics grounded in the Peircean categories of icon, index, and symbol, and by proposing the concept of semiotic transubstantiation as a theoretical framework for understanding the transformations that meaning undergoes when it migrates between these systems, the article has sought to provide a more rigorous and productive approach to the relationship between verbal and audiovisual narrative.

The analysis has demonstrated that:

Literary and cinematic signs differ not merely in material substrate but in their fundamental mode of signification. Literary signs operate primarily through symbolic convention, generating meaning through the reader’s cognitive processing of arbitrary signs; cinematic signs operate through a complex interaction of iconic, indexical, and symbolic modes, generating meaning through the spectator’s perceptual engagement with motivated audiovisual representations. These semiotic differences produce fundamentally different narrative possibilities and constraints. Literature excels at interiority, temporal manipulation, and productive indeterminacy; cinema excels at perceptual immediacy, spatial presence, and simultaneous multichannel signification. Adaptation between these systems is not translation but transubstantiation. The material substance of signification is wholly transformed while certain structural and thematic configurations may be preserved, producing works that are formally distinct but potentially resonant. Digital media extend but do not dissolve these semiotic differences. Even in hybrid digital environments, the fundamental distinction between arbitrary verbal signs and motivated audiovisual signs persists, though new configurations and interactions become possible. The comparative semiotics of literature and cinema illuminates not merely the relationship between two media but the broader processes through which culture generates and transforms meaning through the continuous transmutation of signs across semiotic systems.

The alchemy of signs – the endless transmutation of meaning across the diverse systems of human signification – is not a modern invention but a fundamental feature of culture itself. Literature and cinema represent two of the most powerful and sophisticated systems through which this alchemy operates. Understanding their differences, their interactions, and the transformations that meaning undergoes in passing between them is not merely an academic exercise but a contribution to the larger project of understanding how human beings make sense of their world through the signs they create, interpret, and endlessly transform.

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Works Discussed/Filmography

Literary Works

Conrad, J. (2006). Heart of Darkness (P. B. Armstrong, Ed.). Norton. (Original work published 1899)

Cunningham, M. (1998). The Hours. Farrar, Straus and Giroux.

Dostoevsky, F. (1993). Crime and Punishment (R. Pevear & L. Volokhonsky, Trans.). Vintage. (Original work published 1866)

Dostoevsky, F. (2002). The Brothers Karamazov (R. Pevear & L. Volokhonsky, Trans.). Farrar, Straus and Giroux. (Original work published 1880)

Dostoevsky, F. (2009). A Gentle Creature and Other Stories (A. Myers, Trans.). Oxford University Press. (Original work published 1876)

Flaubert, G. (2010). Madame Bovary (L. Davis, Trans.). Viking. (Original work published 1857)

Proust, M. (2003). In Search of Lost Time: Vol. 1. Swann’s Way (C. K. Scott Moncrieff, T. Kilmartin, & D. J. Enright, Trans.). Modern Library. (Original work published 1913)

Tolstoy, L. (2012). Anna Karenina (M. Schwartz, Trans.). Yale University Press. (Original work published 1877)

Woolf, V. (2000). Mrs. Dalloway (D. Bradshaw, Ed.). Oxford University Press. (Original work published 1925)

Films

Bresson, R. (Director). (1959). Pickpocket. Compagnie Cinématographique de France.

Bresson, R. (Director). (1969). Une femme douce. Parc Film.

Brooks, R. (Director). (1958). The Brothers Karamazov. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.

Cameron, J. (Director). (2009). Avatar. Twentieth Century Fox.

Chabrol, C. (Director). (1991). Madame Bovary. MK2 Productions.

Coppola, F. F. (Director). (1979). Apocalypse Now. United Artists.

Daldry, S. (Director). (2002). The Hours. Paramount Pictures / Miramax Films.

Hitchcock, A. (Director). (1958). Vertigo. Paramount Pictures.

Spielberg, S. (Director). (1993). Jurassic Park. Universal Pictures.

Wright, J. (Director). (2012). Anna Karenina. Focus Features.

Zelenka, P. (Director). (2008). Karamazovi (The Karamazovs). První veřejnoprávní / Česká televize.

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Unless otherwise noted, all images are screenshots from the films discussed. All diagrams, the article’s Odyssey-inspired header image, and the dual composition of the landscape, book, and pen were created by the author using Adobe Illustrator. Other images are screenshots from the films discussed.