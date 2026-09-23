Meaninglessness and Horror: A Review of Weapons

The way the bewitched children – and Marcus – run, with their arms outstretched like birds toward an unknown point, creates a recurring pattern. We are conditioned by mysticism to interpret this movement as a flight toward liberation. Here, at the heart of the concept, we see this flight directed toward darkness and horror. It serves as an allegory of reality versus meaning: not every “flight” or “winged” movement leads to heaven.

Warning: This review may contain spoilers.

Horror and Causality

Most horror films dedicate their narrative to defining exactly what is frightening. Is the threat a killer lurking behind the wall, or a malevolent spirit beneath the bed? Is it cursed water, or a haunted doll in the attic? Weapons, however, is remarkably unconcerned with the specific source of terror. Instead, it is preoccupied with the nature of fear itself.

While the central question regarding the source of the horror remains an undercurrent, the narrative treats it with calculated superficiality. We are never meant to understand the mechanics behind the film’s macabre rituals – such as why dripping blood onto hair tied to a stick can, once the stick is broken, bewitches individuals into turning against the owner of the hair. We are never given insight into the motives of the sick, dying aunt, who seeks to destroy those who provide her shelter, nor do we understand why she desires to enchant the local schoolchildren.

We are left to speculate. By the time the film ends, one might guess that the old woman – driven by despair and her deteriorating, near-death condition – commits these crimes out of sheer indifference to the devastation she leaves behind. Alternatively, she may seek to forge an army from these children to reclaim her fading power, or perhaps she simply takes pleasure in transforming intelligent, active human beings into mere instruments – weapons – for her own ends. Maybe the mere act of exerting influence, even when purely destructive, is motivation enough. Whatever the case, the film refuses to engage with these possibilities. It generates questions without offering answers, embedding horror within the narrative structure itself. We encounter a deliberate removal of causality: we feel fear, yet we are denied an object to fear. We are given only enough information about the central figure of horror to trigger a visceral reaction, while being intentionally deprived of the rationalizations that would explain her.

Aunt Gladys’s Past and Absurdist Agency

One of the most critical sections that could have explained the source of terror is Aunt Gladys’s past – a history the film consciously avoids. In most horror cinema, the narrative unearths the past of the killer or spirit to define the “meaning” of the film. For instance, in Hitchcock’s Psycho, the killer’s obsessive attachment to his mother defines the film’s theme of guilt. In Kubrick’s The Shining, the writer’s isolation drives his madness, centering the film on themes of alienation.

Here, however, the viewer is deliberately denied the protagonist’s past, as if the film refuses to convey any singular message. We are left to guess – perhaps the film is about death or madness – but we know this interpretation is not supported by the narrative. While we are cut off from the main character’s history, the film is meticulous in providing the motivations of every secondary character. We see exactly who writes “witch” on the teacher’s car; we understand why Marcus attacks Ms. Justine; we know who cursed Alex’s parents. The film is not stingy with details related to the horror, yet it is utterly miserly with information regarding meaning. In truth, the film is more concerned with identifying the agent of terror rather than exploring the causal and semantic journey of how this figure became so terrifying. This refusal constitutes the film’s ideology: aabsurdist agency. It is not important why she acts; it is only important that she acts. The reality is that individuals are being tortured and killed in a completely irrational manner, and we must endure that terror – a terror derived from the irrational nature of our surrounding reality.

Horror and Irrational Representation

Horror thrives where logic fails. We are not frightened by the steady, rhythmic sound of ocean waves, but a sudden scream in our ear terrifies us. Weapons utilizes these irrational patterns to craft its horror: the sudden appearance of the witch in a dark basement, her jarring emergence on the ceiling chandelier, or the unpredictable attacks of the bewitched characters. Yet the film’s broader ideology also serves this irrationality. It is designed to dismantle our mental order regarding ethics, humanity, and conscience.

The narrative subverts expectations: the “good” character does not necessarily survive, nor is the “bad” character simply vanquished. It is not as nihilistic as No Country for Old Men, where evil reigns supreme, nor is it like standard horror films where the survivors return to normality. When the killer dies, the damage remains. Alex’s parents are permanently broken and institutionalized, never to regain their former selves. the children, traumatized, are rendered silent. Paul and James are dead, yet the tragedy ripples outward. We are left to wonder about the fate of Donna – Paul’s devoted partner, who had poured every ounce of her energy into his sobriety and health, only to be shattered by the void of his absence. We are haunted by the anguish of Justin, Paul’s former lover, who must bear the trauma of their final night together before the catastrophe. And finally, what of Alex, left orphaned, stripped of the parents who adored him? The death of the central antagonist offers no catharsis; the film ends in a bitterness that uncannily mimics the unresolved cruelties of our own reality.

An Allegory for the Real World and Epic Cinema

Despite the film’s attempt to create horror through irrationality, the real world often lacks the logic we project onto it. Our minds, driven by a survival instinct, impose a logical flow on the world to define it as “reality.” However, much of reality is neither as logical as we presume, nor inherently devoid of horror. We are conditioned to believe that, first, perpetrators will invariably face justice, and second, that such accountability guarantees an ultimate moral good. But reality offers no such guarantees.

Aunt Gladys’s death brings no relief, much like the death of a dictator in a revolution does not immediately heal the society they devastated. The scars remain for generations. Dictators, of course, do not use sticks and magic; they use media and religion. Their “bewitched” followers do not scream or attack physically like the children in the film; they attack with nationalistic or religious slogans. They do not look possessed from afar, yet their influence is far more destructive. If we set Gladys aside, only four innocent people are killed in this film, whereas in this broader context, tens of thousands – sometimes millions – perish. The bitter irony lies in this: if we base a film on the deaths of these four, we have created “horror”; yet if we turn our lens to the deaths of those tens of thousands – or even millions – the “dosage” of horror is not meant to increase. Instead, we have created an “epic.”

The irony grows even darker when we observe that in epic films, ordinary people – the counterparts to Justin, Paul, James, Marcus, and most of the “positive” protagonists of this film who lead ordinary lives – are never truly regarded as “positive” individuals. They are reduced to a silent, indifferent mass, preoccupied with sex, infidelity, drugs, and the hollow validation of careerism. Meanwhile, a “superhero” like Gladys emerges, assembling an army of enchanted followers who, in the end, are largely led to martyrdom. What is occurring in this film is a reversal of the value system typically found in epics. Perhaps, if reality holds any intrinsic value, it lies somewhere between these two perspectives.

Irrational Representation of Suffering

As mentioned before, the mind habitually extracts meaning from the sequence of events, yet reality may contain no such meaning. One such element, particularly in religious and mystical thought, is suffering. Christian ideology often views suffering as a bridge to God, a means of cleansing sins. In most films and literary works, long-suffering elderly women, cancer patients, and traumatized children are regarded as symbols of moral virtue – archetypes that, despite the agony they endure, continue to strive for compassion and humanity.

Weapons subverts this. Aunt Gladys’s suffering does not cleanse her; it manifests as boundless violence. Her pained face and hairless head do not evoke pity, but fear. This is a stark allegory for reality, contrary to the narrative our minds are conditioned to accept: suffering does not necessarily lead to purity; it often breeds buried rage and unexpressed trauma.

Irrational Representation of Freedom

The way the bewitched children – and Marcus – run, with their arms outstretched like birds toward an unknown point, creates a recurring pattern. We are conditioned by mysticism to interpret this movement as a flight toward liberation. Here, at the heart of the concept, we see this flight directed toward darkness and horror. It serves as an allegory of reality versus meaning: not every “flight” or “winged” movement leads to heaven.

Irrational Representation of Ethics

Early in the film, when Alex realizes Aunt Gladys is gravely ill, he attempts, with a sense of pity, to ask how she might recover. He operates under the assumption that if he extends kindness to her, her condition will improve, and that by dispelling her suffering, he will rid himself and his family of her malevolence. This reflects our ingrained mental habits – a conditioning imposed by the hegemony of traditional morality – which dictates that goodness begets goodness, and evil begets evil.

Countless films depict this trope, where the hero’s compassion transforms the antagonist. Yet, in reality, this logic fails. If a partner exhibits sadistic tendencies and you respond to the rage and harm they inflict on you with kindness, their behavior does not improve. Instead, through a barrage of rationalizations, their cruelty intensifies, and the harm inflicted on you escalates.

The same holds true in politics. In many regimes eventually toppled by revolution, reformers often attempted to engage with the system through appeals to human ethics, only to be met with the exact opposite of their intended outcomes. Indeed, being “moral” in the face of demonic agency – contrary to spiritual dogma – does not weaken the force of evil; rather, it empowers it. In Weapons, this very impulse – this kindness – is precisely what catalyzes the creation of the cursed army of possessed children. Just as in political history, the reformers’ conciliatory affection toward dictators often culminates in the mobilization of a powerful army of brainwashed zealots.

Beyond this thematic analysis, the events of the film are neither moral nor just. The deaths of James, Paul, and Marcus – and especially Terry – while Archer and Justin survive, are entirely arbitrary. These are dark, meaningless, and irrational occurrences where horror wanders, much as it does in the real world.

Irrational Representation of Revolution

In the final scene, Alex strikes Gladys down using the same sorcery he learned from her: he binds a lock of her hair to a piece of wood, smears it with his own blood, and by snapping it, turns the bewitched children against their master. These children symbolize a revolutionary phalanx of evil, spellbound by the sorceress; yet they ultimately wield the very tools of their oppression to revolt against the source of their malice.

If we take this as an allegory, it is clear that revolutionaries often adopt the very tools of the dictators they seek to overthrow. If a dictatorship relies on a charismatic leader, the opposition creates one. If it uses ideology to unite mercenaries, the opposition uses the same tool. However, this mirroring of methods is not the only political dimension of the film; it is inextricably linked to the trajectory of the movement itself.

In political struggles, the opposition starts weak, marginalized, and rejected by the public. Initially, only Justin suspects Aunt Gladys, while others blame Justin for their own missing children. Yet, in the final turning point, after the witch’s wand is broken, the very forces that were tools of evil rise against it. This juncture strongly resembles the creation of a revolutionary situation within political systems.

The Folly of Interpretation and the Lovely Aunt Gladys

One of the greatest traps for a critic is falling into a dialectical obsession, becoming so absorbed in interpretation that one drifts away from the film itself. The mindset of interpretation has the power to interpret everything as anything. It can fabricate a human rights declaration from the meowing of a cat on the street, spin a passionate feminist sermon out of a children’s fight, and turn the simplest plot devices into deep spiritual allegories or rigid ideological readings.

The reality is that Weapons, despite all the interpretations we have layered on it, is a horror film. It is faithful to its genre, and many of the elements we have analyzed are inherently non-interpretive. When we sit in the dark of the cinema watching this film, the first thing that occupies our minds is not the irrational articulation of a revolution; rather, it is a horror movie – designed to give us a fright, make us scream, and perhaps squeeze the hand of the lover seated beside us. We know none of this is real; it is pure artifice designed for our horror. In this context, Aunt Gladys and her murders are not “evil” – they are lovely, thrilling creations intended to excite us.

Is it wrong to interpret non-interpretive elements? If our goal is to force a theory onto a work that doesn’t invite it, then yes, it is wrong. There is no reason to pollute a great horror film with a mountain of leftist theories that may not even be relevant. However, if our goal is to discover connections between neutral elements, it helps expand our minds and dialectical understanding – not to find “the hidden meaning” of the film but to prepare our minds for psychological and philosophical parallels.

When an apple fell on Newton’s head, the apple had no intention of explaining gravity. It was Newton’s mind that took a non-interpretive element and used it to discover a law of nature. Similarly, we can use the non-interpretive elements of an entertainment film to expose ourselves to philosophical, social, and psychological truths – provided we have first enjoyed the film for what it is: a masterful piece of horror.

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All images are screenshots from the film.