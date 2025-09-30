Rocky Died Yellow: Matinee Polemics

The newspaper read by the Dead End Kids at the close of Angels With Dirty Faces (1938)

* * *

It starts in the street. Not merely the polished soundstage version of a street but something darker, wetter, more alive. The opening of Michael Curtiz’ Angels with Dirty Faces (1938) doesn’t waste time. It throws you into a running start – two boys, Jerry O’Brien and Rocky Sullivan, sprinting through the back alleys and broken fences of a New York that only existed on the Warner Bros. backlot. But it feels real enough. You can almost feel their rapid breath as they move faster than they know how to think. One of them gets away. One of them doesn’t. That’s the entire premise the film sells you – one moment, one choice, one split second that will define who becomes a priest and who becomes a gangster.

Is it ever that simple? The film makes you want to believe it is a straight line from childhood to salvation or ruin. It’s a device, but it works, because once Rocky Sullivan – grown now, played by James Cagney – comes back on-screen, you don’t care about the lesson. You care about him. Cagney doesn’t just play Rocky like a star; he plays him like the city owes him something. Everything. He moves like a man born of that Warners street, too wiry and fast to catch. His body jolts and twists like it has its own voltage. His laugh cuts through scenes like a threat. It’s over-the-top, but somehow it never feels forced. Cagney sells the performance as if there is no performance.

The Dead End Kids – the scrappy street kids who shadow him – sell it even harder. They worship him the way moviegoers in 1938 worshipped Cagney himself. They copy his strut, light his cigarettes, echo his sneer. They don’t care about priests or sermons. They care about Rocky. Because Rocky makes survival look like something more than a struggle. He makes it look like a win – earned and justified. That’s where the movie hooks you. That’s where Warner Bros. runs its greatest con.

Peg (played by Ann Sheridan) occupies a nuanced position in the central triad with Rocky and Father Jerry. While she might initially seem to fulfill a conventional role – caught between the moral poles of good and bad represented by the two main male characters – a closer reading reveals that Peg possesses more agency than a mere narrative device. As someone who grew up alongside both men in the same tough neighborhood, Peg serves as a symbolic bridge between them, understanding their shared past as well as their divergent paths. Her presence humanizes each: she is clearly drawn to Rocky’s charm and vitality, suggesting the emotional allure of crime and rebellion, yet she aligns herself more rationally with Jerry’s reformist ideals and commitment to the community’s betterment. This duality underscores Peg’s complexity – not merely a woman torn between two men but one who sees them clearly, makes her own judgments, and chooses to stand for something more than sentiment or nostalgia.

The neat trick Warner Bros. perhaps hoped to accomplish with Peg was to use her character as a kind of moral and emotional portal for the audience – her gaze would be our way into the fable. By positioning her between the two men, the film invites us to see the charismatic outlaw through the eyes of a woman who knows both his allure and his danger. But Cagney disrupted that dynamic. He was simply too alive to be merely observed; instead of identifying with Peg’s measured perspective, audiences wanted to be Rocky. His energy overwhelmed the moral architecture, making it nearly impossible to stay aligned with the film’s intended guide.

Because all of this – the build-up, the idolatry, the mythmaking – leads to one thing: punishment. The audience knows Rocky must die. By 1938, the studio’s “crime must not pay” mandate (enforced since July 1934 by Joseph Breen’s Production Code Administration) made his execution inevitable. And Warner Bros. knew how to stage it. The execution scene plays like ritual theater. Jerry, the priest, begs Rocky to fake fear, to die “yellow,” so the kids who idolize him won’t follow his path.

Rocky’s final performance – begging, screaming, breaking down – is either the greatest act of courage or the final defeat. The film never tells you. It doesn’t have to. The studio gets to have it both ways. The audience walks away believing they’ve learned something. That crime doesn’t pay. That the system works. But the truth is, what the audience remembers isn’t the sermon. It’s the swagger. It’s the thrill. It’s Cagney’s electric charge, still crackling long after the moral has been delivered. That the streets delivered a thuggish Christ. Either way, Cagney wins.

If Angels with Dirty Faces perfected the Warner Bros. gangster parable, it was standing on a foundation already poured by the studio earlier in the decade. Mervyn LeRoy’s Little Caesar (1931) and William Wellman’s Public Enemy (1931) didn’t invent the gangster on-screen, but they gave him his American shape – brash, ethnic, working-class, reaching for something bigger than the city was ever going to let him have.

Little Caesar introduced audiences to Rico Bandello, played by Edward G. Robinson with a kind of sweaty, clenched urgency. Rico is small-time, small-minded, and laser-focused on climbing to the top. He’s not charming like Cagney. He’s mean, loud, and terrified of losing control. The movie follows him up the ladder of organized crime, building him into something bigger than life, only to shove him off the edge in the final reel. He dies in the gutter, muttering the now-famous line, “Mother of mercy, is this the end of Rico?” It’s not a question. It’s a punchline dressed as tragedy.

Cagney followed with The Public Enemy, and from the first frame, you could feel the difference. His Tom Powers is younger, hungrier, and, unlike Rico, he moves like he was born for the spotlight. Cagney doesn’t play him as a thug. He plays him as a live wire – reckless, funny, magnetic. The famous grapefruit scene, where he smashes a half-grapefruit into his girlfriend’s face at the breakfast table, is ugly and iconic. Cagney knew exactly how far to push it, turning cruelty into theater without ever letting the audience off the hook. But Warner Bros. made sure he paid for it. Tom ends up dead, trussed up like a package, dumped on his mother’s doorstep. Crime doesn’t pay. The fable holds.

Less than a year later, Cagney’s volatility was back on display in a short, searing picture called Taxi! (Roy Del Ruth, 1932). Barely remembered today, its primary legacy comes from a misquoted line – “You dirty rat. You killed my brother.” What Cagney actually says is sharper, meaner, and more dangerous: “Come out and take it, you dirty yellow-bellied rat.” He isn’t delivering justice. He’s offering bullets as revenge.

The picture made money, but Cagney’s energy tipped it off balance. The movie worked best when he was ready to kill. His rage felt alive. Warner softens him with a domestic conscience, but the concession rings false.

In one of Taxi!’s most revealing scenes, Cagney’s Matt Nolan uses Yiddish to charm and rescue a fare from another cabbie who can’t understand the passenger’s request. A rival driver struggles to communicate. Cagney steps in, tossing out a few quick phrases in rough but confident Yiddish, smoothly stealing the fare and humiliating the competitor.

It’s played fast and light, a throwaway moment, but it reveals something essential about Cagney’s screen presence: his ability to move between worlds, adopt accents, speak street languages, and position himself as sharper than the guys around him, even if only by a step. Warner films would let the city’s diversity crack through the façade – here, in a tossed-off moment of Yiddish, it briefly feels like the real street intrudes.

But the film doesn’t care about the passenger. It only cares that Cagney wins – because that’s the game. Cagney was the fantasy stand-in of every recent immigrant to New York’s harsh new world. Every man for himself and be resilient as hell.

Matt Nolan fights for family, not the movement. Warner gets to parade their new star as a working-class hero without ever siding with labor. The morality is personal, not collective. You want to be James Cagney? Find a good woman. Get a steady job. And as Martin Scorsese later reminded us in Mean Streets (1973): “The rest is bullshit, and you know it.”

Yet the movie’s look betrays its limitations. Like most early 1930s Warner productions, Taxi! was staged more like theater than cinema. Early sound gear locked the camera in place. Cagney’s body provided the movement the machinery couldn’t.

There’s an irony here: the technical claustrophobia mirrors the story’s theme. Matt Nolan is boxed in by circumstance – trapped between personal loyalty and economic survival, between honor and violence. The static frame becomes an unintentional metaphor for a man trying to fight his way out of a system that won’t let him move.

And maybe that’s why Cagney’s body moves the way it does – all jerks and starts, all elbows and shoulders. He’s filling in for the camera, for the director, for the frame itself. Cagney carries the motion because nothing else can. Warner had their conman, and Cagney’s genius was that for him, it wasn’t a con.

By the time the studio reached Raoul Walsh’s The Roaring Twenties (1939), the machinery itself was showing cracks – the Depression had deepened, war was looming, and Warner’s tidy sermons were harder to sell. The movie follows Cagney’s Eddie Bartlett, a World War I veteran who comes home to nothing but speakeasies, breadlines, and broken promises. He turns to bootlegging not because he’s a born criminal but because the country left him no choice. It’s one of the clearest times Warner Bros. framed the system itself as the gangster. Earlier films – I Was a Fugitive from a Chain Gang (1932), Mayor of Hell (1933) – had already leveled indictments against institutions, but The Roaring Twenties gave that critique its most mythic gangster form.

Director Raoul Walsh pushes the movie toward something larger – something religious. The final scene is framed like a silent prayer. Eddie is gunned down on the steps of a church, arms spread wide in a pose that looks too much like crucifixion to be accidental. Walsh wants the moment to land as redemptive. The camera holds, as if waiting for a choir to start singing. But the church doors never open. There is no priest to receive him. No salvation waiting on the other side. Just the body of another fallen man, left to rot in the street.

It’s as if Walsh, wounded himself from a pre-war car accident that cost him an eye, couldn’t quite bring himself to finish the lie. The pose is there, but the grace isn’t. Eddie dies reaching for something the movie knows he’ll never touch.

And yet even as Walsh pushed the myth to its breaking point, Warner Bros. doubled down on the machinery. Directors like William Wellman and Michael Curtiz kept the system running, turning out tight, perfectly executed morality plays that left just enough ambiguity to keep audiences coming back.

By 1940, something shifted. City for Conquest didn’t follow the gangster blueprint. It rewrote it. Cagney returned, but this time he wasn’t playing a criminal. He was a fighter – Danny Kenny, a working-class boxer who steps into the ring not to get rich or powerful but to help his brother compose a symphony for New York City.

It’s hard to overstate how radical this pivot was. The film trades the economy of crime for the economy of art. Danny isn’t a hustler or a kingpin. He’s a man who gets punched in the face so someone else can make culture. His brother, Eddie, is a composer trying to capture the heartbeat of the city in music – an echo of George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue but grittier, more personal, more American.

The film, directed by Anatole Litvak, feels softer around the edges. More sentimental and more European. Litvak lingers on faces, on silences, on the city itself as a living thing. But behind the camera, Cagney is quietly pulling the strings. As producer, he kept the crew on humane schedules, shutting down production at five o’clock every day. He took control when Litvak faltered, shaping the film with the same hands that had built the gangster myth a decade earlier.

In the margins of the story is a young Elia Kazan, an immigrant like Litvak and Curtiz, playing the mobster Googi and quietly absorbing the Warner machine’s lessons in how morality could be staged as spectacle.

City for Conquest is finally about sacrifice. Danny Kenny doesn’t fall because he’s greedy or reckless. He falls because he chooses to lose – to give his body, his sight, and even his future. It’s a narrative shift that appears almost accidental, but it couldn’t have come at a more decisive moment. America was on the brink of entering World War II. And here, on-screen, was a new myth being born: not the gangster who takes but the soldier who gives all.

The movie elevates this sacrifice to something almost sacred. Danny’s broken body becomes the cost of culture itself. The city’s art, its voice, its soul – it all comes because someone bled for it – transforming the street fighter into a national hero without ever putting him in uniform.

Yet the film doesn’t let everyone share in that nobility. Ann Sheridan’s Peggy, Danny’s love interest, pays a different price. The movie punishes her for that ambition. She is manipulated, brutalized, discarded by men who promise her the world and leave her with nothing. Her refusal to stand still, to sacrifice herself alongside Danny, marks her as selfish in the film’s eyes. It’s the same old punishment, dressed in a new, more sentimental coat. Women don’t get to be heroes. They get to witness heroism. And mourn it.

City for Conquest isn’t as famous as The Public Enemy or Angels with Dirty Faces. It’s rarely mentioned in the same breath as White Heat (1949) or Howard Hawks’s Scarface (1932). But it may be one of the most culturally consequential film Warner Bros. ever made – it didn’t perfect the gangster myth as much as quietly force its mutation, replacing it with something far more seductive, far more lasting: the myth of the sacrificial American soldier.

Danny isn’t chasing money. He isn’t chasing power. He’s chasing a better future – but not for himself. He fights for family. He fights for art. He fights so his brother, Eddie, can write a symphony for New York City – a piece of music that tries to capture the chaotic heartbeat of an immigrant America still trying to define itself. It’s not a gangster’s ambition as much as a national dream.

Cagney shifts the entire moral center of the Warner Bros. universe. Danny isn’t punished because he breaks the rules. He’s punished because he follows them to the end, because he trusts the system is fair. He fights clean, believing that hard work and sacrifice will carry him through. But it isn’t wear and tear that takes him down. It’s sabotage. The opponent’s manager, knowing Danny is too dangerous to beat straight, rubs resin on his fighter’s gloves, blinding Danny round by round with every tainted punch. Eyes half closed, scaly, Cagney cocks his head wondering where the next blow is coming from. He crouches, lost, game – every choice punished.

Danny’s loss isn’t just physical – it’s a betrayal, a cruel reminder that the system he played by was compromised from the start. And when the film leaves him there – blind, alone, standing on a street corner selling newspapers – it doesn’t frame him as a loser. It frames him as a saint. Not a gangster. Not a martyr to crime. Something bigger: the future American soldier, already bruised, already broken, already standing in the role he’ll be asked to play repeatedly in the years to come.

Blindness becomes the cost of playing it straight, a punishment disguised as honor – manipulating the audience into believing that suffering is proof of righteousness. City for Conquest doesn’t wave the flag. It doesn’t shout about patriotism. But make no mistake: it is a recruitment poster, maybe the most quietly insidious one Hollywood ever produced. And like all good propaganda, it hides the cost in sentiment. Danny’s body is torn, but his spirit is intact. Eddie’s music lives on, so Danny’s suffering feels earned.

The film makes you believe that this is what men are for. The world was on fire. The war was coming. The country needed to believe that someone was already standing in line to fall.

Danny Kenny was a preview of the American soldier’s return. Not so much the hero we celebrate but the ghost we mourn when he doesn’t. City for Conquest asks us to believe in the nobility of Danny Kenny’s sacrifice. It bathes his loss in tenderness, framing it as the price paid for art, family, and the imagined good of something larger than himself. But it exacts an entirely different toll on Peggy Nash, Danny’s childhood sweetheart and the woman the film systematically destroys. The actor Ann Sheridan returned for this challenging and ultimately chilling update of the Angels with Dirty Faces’ Peg (now Peggy).

Peggy’s crime is simple: she doesn’t want to be a prize at the end of someone else’s story. She wants the spotlight, the stage, the chance to be more than another neighborhood girl leaning on a man’s name. For a moment, the film lets her have it. She dances. She travels. She chases success. She dares to want more. And for that, the film breaks her.

The character of Murray Burns, played by a young Anthony Quinn, appears to offer Peggy everything Danny can’t – fame, independence, a career. But the audience knows better. Murray is a predator, coded with every antisemitic trope Hollywood had learned to wield. His name, his language, his manner – all thinly disguised as the “scheming Jewish manager,” the cultural outsider cast as the corrupter of women and art. Peggy becomes his possession, both professionally and physically.

Murray’s predation is seeded long before the hotel contract. In the nightclub, he “teaches” Peggy a step with the casual authority of ownership, guiding her body as if it were already his. “That’s the idea. You’ll follow me,” he says – a line that plays less like instruction than decree. The camera doesn’t disguise the imbalance: Quinn fills the frame, broad-shouldered and immovable, while Peggy orbits beneath his arm, spinning yet tethered, more appendage than partner. What registers isn’t partnership but possession. The smoothness of his footwork only sharpens the menace – expertise turned into entitlement, seduction bled into inevitability.

What plays there as dominance disguised as mentorship hardens into coercion in the hotel room, where the ink on the contract becomes the pretext for physical ownership. The continuity is deliberate: Murray’s role is not simply to manage Peggy but to colonize her ambition, to bend it back into the stock figure of the grasping, exploitative outsider. By the time he brutalizes her, the film has already trained us to see his “guidance” as the same coded violence, only stripped of its nightclub polish.

Murray isn’t simply a villain; he’s a piece of cultural cowardice. By letting Murray carry the blame, Warner Bros. washes its own hands: Peggy isn’t destroyed because the system devours ambitious women, she’s destroyed because some “alien” figure preyed on her. It’s scapegoating masquerading as storytelling, and it makes her tragedy doubly cruel – she loses her dream, and her ruin is pinned on a caricature that feeds the very prejudices already endangering real lives.

Though neither the film nor Aben Kandel’s novel ever names Murray Burns’s religion, his characterization draws heavily on the exploitative impresario archetype – a figure with deep roots in antisemitic portrayals from Shylock to Fagin. Burns’s manipulativeness, greed, and theft of Peggy’s ambition are consistent with the period’s ethnic coding, which shifted structural exploitation onto a caricatured “alien other.” By casting Peggy’s ruin as the product of Burns’s predation rather than the system’s hostility to ambitious women, Warner Bros. scapegoats ethnicity itself and erases the real cultural indictment at stake.

When Danny finds Peg again in that rented hotel room, the damage is unmistakable. Peggy, startled, half-dressed, fumbles to cover herself. Her smile comes too fast, too practiced. She tries to restage herself as the girl Danny once loved, as if the past could still be retrieved if she performs it hard enough. But Danny sees through it. He knows what Murray has done to her. We know. She knows. And still, no one says a word.

Instead, they spend the next several scenes living the lie. They go through the motions of the old romance, pretending they can still reach the future they once imagined together. It’s tender. It’s human. It’s devastating. Because both know the truth is already out of reach. Peggy is already gone in ways the movie won’t let her speak aloud.

Murray isn’t just a narrative obstacle – he’s a mechanism the film uses to make Peggy’s fall useful to Danny’s story. Her destruction isn’t framed as her own tragedy. It’s framed as his loss. Peggy becomes another cost Danny pays on his road to sacrificial sainthood. She returns to him only when he can no longer see her, when the only version of her that remains is the one he chooses to remember.

When he tells her, “You’ll always be my girl,” it isn’t comfort. It’s designed to freeze her in time, in memory. Peggy doesn’t get a future. She doesn’t even get to claim her own suffering. She’s folded back into the myth as witness, forgiven but forgotten.

City for Conquest ends not with victory or defeat but with the quiet acceptance of loss as virtue. It sells Danny’s broken body as the cost of a better world. And it leaves Peggy standing beside him, a ruined witness to a dream that was never really hers.

James Cagney walked away from the gangster after City for Conquest. For nearly a decade, he refused to go back to the part that had made him a star. The public still wanted him in that role, but Cagney knew the old trick was played out. The gangster had already served his purpose, sold his phony morality lessons, and been repackaged as something bigger – a national sacrifice story, a preview of the soldier we were about to lose to war.

Into that breach strode Humphrey Bogart. Nearing forty and with John Dillinger as inspiration, Bogart and Raoul Walsh offered High Sierra (1941).

Though there was no feud or even much real competition between them, the contrast between Cagney and Bogart is instructive. Cagney came out of Manhattan’s immigrant sprawl, a product of the streets who seemed to carry their journey in his walk. Bogart, by contrast, was raised in a more rarefied uptown world, so much so that the quip “Tennis, anyone?” has often been attributed to him as shorthand for his privileged youth. Yet in the hierarchical dynamics of a film like William Wyler’s Dead End (1937) – one of Bogart’s first genuine triumphs – he embodies the gangster with an appropriately lived-in venom. It is a curious inversion: the wealthy boys menaced by the neighborhood gangs are far closer to Bogart’s own background than the snarling outlaw he plays. And for those who argue that Bogart was more movie star than actor, Dead End is where that notion crumbles. His “Baby Face” Martin is a lusty, sadistic narcissist, a creation so far removed from the future Rick Blaine or Philip Marlowe that it underscores just how much range he possessed before the Bogart persona set in.

Raoul Walsh had a plan: to evolve the gangster from sermon to tragic antihero. The film drew on W. R. Burnett’s hardboiled source novel – Burnett, Hollywood’s resident underworld expert since Little Caesar – and brought in John Huston to co-write the script. Huston, still a contract writer at Warners, infused Burnett’s fatalism with psychological shading, and his collaboration with Bogart here would carry directly into The Maltese Falcon later that same year, sealing Bogart’s stardom. Bogart’s Roy Earle is cut from the same cloth as Duke Mantee in The Petrified Forest, but the tone is decisively altered. Instead of outlaw-as-bogeyman or sermon-fodder, Walsh frames Earle as weary, empathetic, already doomed. His bond with the dog Pard, his need for human connection – these are not strengths but fatal encumbrances. Fate, not morality, drives the story, inaugurating the noir sensibility: a man broken not by sermonized justice but by inevitability. The gangster cycle’s DNA mutates here – Walsh shifting tone from “crime doesn’t pay” to fatalistic elegy, and Bogart graduating from second-banana heavy into the archetype that would define his stardom.

The relationship with Velma (Joan Leslie) in High Sierra sharpens this fatalism. Earle seizes on her lameness as something he can cure, financing her foot operation as if buying his way into a new, redemptive life. Yet Velma, once healed, recoils from him – choosing youth and normalcy over the aging outlaw’s desperate hope. In narrative terms she is not a romantic partner but a mirror, reflecting back the futility of his yearning. Her rejection is the pivot from Burnett’s gangster sermon to Walsh’s noir: Earle cannot be redeemed because his humanity is precisely what damns him. Where Mantee had been theatrical rugged individualism, Earle is only the exhausted remnant of that type, a man whose tenderness is indistinguishable from weakness. The film’s final mountain chase literalizes the point – Roy is driven upward, cornered not by moral judgment but by the sheer weight of circumstance. The noir code has arrived: empathy undone by fate, the outlaw reduced to tragic inevitability.

Joan Leslie’s performance as Velma in High Sierra is deceptively slight on the surface – quiet, reserved, even sweet – but it functions as a hinge in both Roy Earle’s arc and Warner Bros.’ treatment of women. Within the studio’s framework, Velma is the “innocent girl,” the counterpoint to the more overtly sexual and hardened women who often populate gangster films. Her youth (Leslie was just sixteen during filming) and her physical infirmity mark her as a figure of purity: someone Roy imagines can redeem him and connect him to a life outside of crime. Leslie embodies the Warner house view of women as either redemptive ideals or dangerous temptresses – the familiar madonna/whore binary that Warners apparently saw as a screenplay necessity.

Yet Leslie’s performance subtly complicates that role. She plays Velma with poise that undercuts Roy’s fantasy: her sweetness is tinged with an awareness that she cannot – and will not – return his affection. After her operation, Leslie shifts Velma’s bearing, making her brighter, livelier, but also more distant. This “healing device” – an unkind trope that sees a character transformed by their disability eradicated – allows Leslie to dig deeper into the performance. Building what she can from that offensive idea, Leslie gives Velma agency.

That change denies Roy the romantic closure he seeks, leaving his vision of redemption exposed as wishful thinking. Leslie transcends the Warner formula and becomes an emblem of indifference. Her refusal to fulfill Roy’s dream is not cruel but natural – her life simply belongs to another world. The performance therefore contributes directly to the film’s fatalism: Velma is not Roy’s salvation but the echo of his irrelevance, and Leslie plays her with a quiet firmness that makes that truth even more devastating.

Ida Lupino’s Marie is the real emotional counterweight to Joan Leslie’s Velma, and her performance is where High Sierra most fully cracks the old Warner Bros. mold. On paper, Marie is another stock figure of the studio’s crime cycle – the “moll,” the gangster’s girl, bruised and discarded. But Lupino invests her with a tensile vulnerability and a bruised intelligence that make her much more than type. From her first scenes, there’s a wary resilience in her eyes: Marie knows the life she’s trapped in, but she also recognizes something gentler in Roy. Unlike Velma, she accepts him for what he is, offering loyalty without illusions. We may not understand why she loves him, but we believe that she does.

What makes Lupino’s performance remarkable is how it exposes Warner’s gender coding while working against it. In the studio sermon, women were often reduced to function or worse: Velma as redemptive fantasy, the moll as cautionary tale. Peggy’s seemingly selfish want exacting a terrible price. Lupino bends that framework toward realism. She gives Marie a shadiness that’s lived-in yet tempers it with tenderness and a capacity for endurance. When Velma rejects Roy, Marie is the one who stays, and Lupino plays that loyalty not as starry devotion but as the stubborn strength of someone who has nowhere else to go. That emotional gravity reorients the film. If Velma embodies the unattainable purity of Warner’s fantasy woman, Marie embodies survival – flawed, deeply compromised, but human.

Perhaps the clearest break from the stock “discarded moll” template comes in the scene where Roy Earle tries to buy Marie off with “a big chunk of change.” On the page it’s routine – a payoff to soften separation – but Lupino overturns the beat. She answers in Earle’s own idiom, telling him that if she ever gets in his way he can move on, then extends her hand. The gesture is businesslike, yet Lupino makes it tender, converting dismissal into partnership. Earle replies, “It’s a deal,” and the handshake lands not as a transaction but as unlikely communion. The moment pushes her beyond the madonna/whore binary: she isn’t redemption or cautionary wreckage but a sidekick, a co-conspirator, loyal in the way Frank McHugh played best friends in earlier Cagney films. Lupino accepts the device but overshadows it, recasting the moll as a figure of endurance and need rather than ornament or ruin.

Ultimately, it is Lupino’s Marie, not Leslie’s Velma, who defines the noir fatalism of High Sierra. Her steadfastness deepens the tragedy because Roy cannot see that his redemption was beside him all along. Lupino’s performance thus transcends the sermon template: instead of being cautionary debris in Roy’s story, she becomes its moral center, the character who most clearly sees the inevitability of fate yet still chooses to hold on.

Then in 1949, Cagney suddenly came back. And he didn’t come back to redeem the gangster. He came back to burn him to the ground.

White Heat reunited Cagney with Raoul Walsh. In the eight years since High Sierra, something had soured in Walsh. There would be no religious symbolism here. We’d get no Eddie Bartlett reaching for the pulpit in a final bullet-torn moment seeking redemption. We only got death.

Cagney’s Cody Jarrett isn’t Rico Bandello. He isn’t Tom Powers. He isn’t Danny Kenny. Cody isn’t a tragic figure or a working-class hero. He’s a complete monster.

From the first frame, Cody is all violence, all paranoia, all sickness. No charm, no hustle, no myth. He’s a psychopath, ruled by Oedipal obsession, bound to his mother like a lifeline he can never cut. When she dies, Cody unravels fully, rampaging through the frame like a man in crazed death throes. His cruelty is joyless. His violence is meaningless.

Walsh films Cody not as a man on the rise or the fall but as a man already busted – a walking hell drive headed straight for oblivion. There’s no priest waiting to save him, no moral off-ramp, no sentimental fade to black. Cody dies exactly the way the gangster myth should have ended all along: alone, screaming, and in flames.

“Top of the world, Ma!” he shouts, seconds before the chemical plant explodes around him. It isn’t triumph – it’s a crazed suicide note, written in gunpowder. White Heat not only tries to close the book on the gangster – it attempts to incinerate it.

White Heat was a reckoning, a final, deliberate act of destruction by the two men most responsible for making the myth in the first place. For Raoul Walsh, this wasn’t a return to form. It was a funeral. Ten years earlier, Walsh had staged Eddie Bartlett’s death on the steps of a church, reaching – almost wistfully – for a last scrap of redemption. By White Heat, Walsh was done pretending.

No churches or priests, no impressionable kids watching from the margins – just Cody Jarrett, twisted before the movie even begins, spinning toward oblivion with nothing to offer but pain. Cagney, who had once let himself be dragged to the electric chair begging like a coward for our moral satisfaction, now spits in our face. His Cody Jarrett, and Warner’s by extension, isn’t trying to teach us anything. He’s leaning into the sickness, daring us to keep watching as he rips every last scrap of humanity out of the role that made him a legend. Cagney plays Cody like he’s killing Rocky Sullivan himself – scene by scene, frame by frame, until there’s nothing but fire. Cagney is ugly here – physically and mentally – by design. When he climbs to the top of that chemical plant and howls, it isn’t a triumph. It’s a coda wrapped in dynamite. And when the plant explodes, Cagney doesn’t flinch. Walsh doesn’t flinch. They let him burn alive. They let everything burn.

This was Walsh’s answer to the polemic machine. A vicious slam to the whole idea that crime stories needed to cleanse the audience of their thrill. Walsh shows us exactly what we’ve been cheering for all along – a killer, a lunatic, a man whose only real victory is making sure nobody else walks away clean. Because by 1949, they’d had enough – of polemics, of redemption arcs, of peddling deceit. White Heat didn’t kill the gangster narrative, but it did kill the gangster-as-sermon scenario. What would follow later wasn’t Warner polemics reborn but two rival American film mythologies: Francis Coppola’s operatic romance and Martin Scorsese’s bloody confessionals. Neither warned nor absolved. Both baptized the audience in an updated fury.

By 1951, the Warner Bros. machine wasn’t feeding on mobsters anymore. It was feeding on fear – fear of outsiders, of subversion, of the very artists who had once built the studio’s identity. The Red Scare had arrived, and with it, the death of the old moral machinery.

John Berry’s He Ran All the Way (1951) feels like the sour epilogue of a genre that had been suffocating under Warner Bros.’ sermon machinery. United Artists – a studio built explicitly to escape the corporate notes and directives that had shaped Warner polemics – staged the funeral. John Garfield’s Robey isn’t myth or sermon; he’s what’s left when the machinery is gone: a small, terrified man with nowhere to run.

The man sweating through every frame of the picture had already seen it coming. Three years earlier, in Force of Evil (1948), Garfield had played a crooked lawyer who tries – and fails – to navigate a system so rigged, so morally bankrupt, that even his attempt at redemption is meaningless. That film wasn’t a polemic. It was a statement: the American dream had already been bought and sold. There were no winners, just men trying not to drown.

Berry, along with screenwriters Dalton Trumbo and Hugo Butler, faced blacklisting, which significantly impacted their careers. This deep dark noir marked Berry’s final American project before he went into exile in France due to the Hollywood blacklist. He Ran All the Way was his closing speech to a fractured audience.

The moral equation that had guided Warner Bros. for nearly two decades – crime thrills, but crime kills – no longer applied. There was no bad guy myth left to uphold, no antihero to redeem. What was left was Garfield’s Nick Robey, a man who isn’t mythic or magnetic or tragic. He’s endlessly scared. Cornered. He is, in every way, the anti-Cagney.

Robey botches a robbery in the film’s opening minutes. He panics, shoots someone, and spends the rest of the film on the run – not in a grand citywide manhunt but holed up in a working-class apartment, holding a family hostage and trying to convince himself he still has options. There’s no clever scheme. No loyalty. No rise and fall. Just a man unraveling in real time.

The moment Robey takes Peg Dobbs (Shelley Winters) hostage doesn’t play like the charged confrontations of Public Enemy or Raoul Walsh’s High Sierra (1941), where violence carries a strange romance of fate or masculine fatalism. Instead, it feels like the lights have already come up in the theater, exposing the grime on the floor. Garfield – running on pure survival instinct – shoves his way into a stranger’s life not with swagger but with exhaustion. When he grabs Peg in her apartment, it’s not about power or control. It’s about stalling the inevitable. He needs time, cover, food, a place to catch his breath. She’s not a woman to him in that moment; she’s an object – a shield from the cops.

The stakes are simple, immediate: Nick is cornered. He needs to hold this family hostage long enough to figure out his next move, though deep down he seems to know there isn’t one. We’d seen this scenario before – Humphrey Bogart’s confident cool in The Petrified Forest, Edward G. Robinson’s sadistic Johnny Rocco in John Huston’s Key Largo. Robey’s plan here is just a lie he tells himself to stay upright. What does he want from her? Safety, a hiding place, some imagined route back to freedom. There is no sexual charge between them, no false intimacy. Robey is too tired, too raw, too hunted. There is no romance – only a transactional, pathetic negotiation for minutes, for breath.

What did the audience expect? Garfield, even by 1951, still carried the residual charisma of his earlier roles – angry, magnetic, doomed-but-noble men who might go out bloody but not small. But He Ran All the Way is nothing if not small. It drags the genre into a cheap apartment, traps it between thin walls, and bleeds it dry. There’s no getaway, no grand shootout – only the hollow gestures of sacrifice that no longer convince. Garfield’s Nick isn’t Rocky Sullivan, going to the chair for the sake of the neighborhood kids. He’s not Cody Jarrett going out on top of the world or Rocco waiting for a savior fantasy love-interest. Robey is a little man with a gun and no future, clinging to a girl who, by all rights, should have never let him in the door.

Where Cagney’s gangsters once tested the system, Robey barely understands it. He doesn’t deny it, he fears it. Survival, in postwar America, had become increasingly suspect. This wasn’t the Depression anymore or even wartime sacrifice. This was a new moment – a country drunk on victory and desperate to control what came next. Robey’s character is less a criminal than a stand-in for everyone the postwar boom left behind – those who didn’t fit the suburban mold, didn’t conform to the new American image, didn’t believe in the cleanup job the country was performing on its own past.

Robey told us Saint Danny Kenny was utter fiction.

He Ran All the Way was released in 1951, the same year HUAC intensified Hollywood hearings (after the “Hollywood Ten” were already jailed in 1950). Garfield himself was subpoenaed but refused to name names, which cost him his career and, within a year, his life. This wasn’t just the end of the gangster arc, it was the end of the Warner Bros. message machine. By the time Robey dies, there’s nothing left to mourn. He isn’t a cautionary tale. He’s a warning about what happens when the story no longer needs you.

He Ran All the Way, while dispensing with the matinee polemics, offers instead something closer to honesty – a stripped-down rendering of the lam, the end, and the dead-eyed denial that comes before the inevitable. There’s a kind of brutal integrity in that. The film refuses to mythologize Nick Robey. It refuses to let the audience off the hook with noble sacrifice or grand spectacle.

This is the artistic paradox the film exposes. Garfield delivers a performance so raw it seems to burn off the screen, but the story gives us nothing to root for, no larger frame to hold the experience. It’s a pitiless little tragedy without elevation, and while that may make it less romanticized than Angels with Dirty Faces or The Roaring Twenties, it’s also suffocating. In a strange way, He Ran All the Way foreshadows the aesthetic problem of the 1970s detective cycle – Arthur Penn’s Night Moves (1975), Robert Altman’s The Long Goodbye (1973), Peter Yates’s The Friends of Eddie Coyle (1973) – films that masterfully deconstruct mythic masculinity but offer no real catharsis. Men looking for a past that never really existed might be art, but it is rarely entertainment.

He Ran All the Way shows what happens when you strip the polemic device away but forget to replace it with something else – hope, spectacle, communal release. Without those, you’re left with the raw, unfiltered noise of a man circling the drain. Brilliantly made, but who does that send home satisfied? This is how the polemic film dies a quiet, airless death. In the old Warner template, men fell so we could learn. In He Ran All the Way, they just fall.

Elia Kazan – Garfield’s old friend, Garfield’s director, Garfield’s fellow traveler in the early years of politically engaged American art – didn’t fall the way Garfield did. He named names. He stood before HUAC and gave them what they wanted. And for that, he paid too – not with his career but with his reputation. Arthur Miller never fully forgave him. Orson Welles called him a traitor. But Kazan kept working. He kept directing. He kept building the legacy that On the Waterfront (1954), albeit a scenario that celebrates a traitor’s justification, would come to define.

And maybe, in his own way, Kazan believed he owed that legacy to America. He had escaped the collapsing chaos of Turkey – fleeing racism, violence, and instability. In America, he found refuge: a stage, a future. Rightly or wrongly, he believed that the country had made good on its promise. It was the dark side of an immigrant’s debt: gratitude leveraged into silence, or worse, compliance.

The gangster was dead. The martyr was dead. The myth was replaced by terror, naming names, betrayal. He Ran All the Way wasn’t a gangster movie. It wasn’t even really a crime story. It was the final bulletin from a genre that had outlived its own mythology. And where was Nick Robey running to? Nowhere, really. He was running because there was no reason to stay. Staying meant getting caught.

Staying meant getting killed. Staying meant facing a system that had already decided who he was, no matter what story he tried to tell about himself. Robey ran, like so many others did, from a manufactured menace, a story cooked up by people who needed someone to blame. In the America of 1951, that story had a new screenwriter: Senator Joe McCarthy. He needed villains to keep the machinery going. And men like Robey fit the part. Working-class strivers who messed up, who made human mistakes, who never stood a chance of writing their own redemption arc.

The country had seen this movie before. We had all seen it. We see it now. The scapegoat story repeated repeatedly, in different costumes, on different stages. The immigrant, always running from the border. The worker, always running from the company. The outsider, always running from the town. The Jew, the Black man, the radical, the woman who wouldn’t sit down and play her part.

All of them running because staying was death. We find home and are forced to leave. We find love and are forced to let go. We find America, and it betrays us with dishonest narratives.

The movies had sold us the idea that men like Nick Robey were dangerous. But in the end, all they ever were – all Garfield ever was – was vastly human.

By the late 1950s and into the 1960s, even the so-called “message films” had to show us the horror baked into American life. The Dead End Kids grew up, traded slingshots for switchblades, and morphed into the angry high schoolers marching toward nowheresvilles in Richard Brooks’s Blackboard Jungle (1955), their courage born not of hope but of poverty and rage.

Hollywood had spent the postwar years tearing down its old myths, showing us the corrupted systems, the impossibility of getting out. The old Warner parable had collapsed under their own weight, leaving only residue: fear, blacklists, and the stripped-down honesty of Garfield burning out in He Ran All the Way. When the Production Code loosened and America lurched through assassinations, riots, and televised body bags, the gangster stopped functioning as a moral lesson and started reading as a symptom – something both embraced and despised. For two decades the movies had insisted crime was just a detour off the American road; by the 1960s they admitted the road itself was gone. What remained was a fork: confrontation or escape.

By the time George Lucas took the director’s chair less than a decade later, we didn’t want the truth anymore. We wanted to get as far from Vietnam, Nixon, and the broken postwar promises as we could. In American Graffiti (1973), Lucas resurrected the early 1960s as the end of innocence, elegiac and sundown-soaked – frightened but expectant students graduating to an uncertain future. In the same multiplex, Coppola’s The Godfather (1972) and Scorsese’s Mean Streets (1973) reframed gangster life, one toward operatic myth, the other toward raw authenticity. While Lucas mourned the end of innocence, Coppola and Scorsese abandoned it. Together they re-engineered the gangster template into something newly vital and forever altered. Scorsese’s small-time hoods in Mean Streets still dreamed in Warner terms – Garfield’s scrappy strivers, Cagney’s combustible street saints – but their world was cramped, unglamorous, defined by backroom patter and church guilt. Coppola, by contrast, vaulted upward, remolding the gangster into tragic aristocracy. Drawing not just from Hollywood precedent but from Visconti’s The Leopard (1963) and Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai (1954), he staged violence within dynastic ritual, wedding the intimate with the epic, the dinner table with the battlefield. The result was a double shock: Scorsese shrank the gangster back to his raw, neurotic core, while Coppola expanded him into a mythic patriarch presiding over a shadow empire. Between them, the genre was split open – at once demystified and re-consecrated – and every gangster film that followed would have to choose which inheritance to bear.

By Rocky (1976) and Star Wars (1977), the space for grim, coded morality tales had imploded. When Luke blew up the Death Star, it wasn’t just a victory on-screen – it was a cultural reset, permission to return to the beginning, to believe again in heroes who rise.

If Warner’s tales taught audiences to accept sacrifice, the myths of the post-Jaws ’70s taught them how to forget. The polemic didn’t vanish; it transitioned. Comfort became its own persuasion, as potent in its way as confrontation had once been. Escapism would soon rule the box office, a turn sealed by the universal misreading of Rocky (1976) as only a story of triumph rather than of endurance, of a leg breaker reshaped into a fighter who proves himself by “going the distance.” (The film’s tagline: “His whole life was a million to one shot.”) What Warners once framed as a street-corner moral struggle was now displaced by spectacle myth. The blunt sermons of the gangster cycle, for all their coded machinery, gave Depression audiences a mirror they could recognize; the later myths offered release instead. In that trade – sermon for spectacle, struggle for escape – something essential was lost. Warner’s polemics may have been clumsy, but they carried urgency. They asked audiences to reckon with a system positioned against them. Once the past gangster was burned away, Hollywood stopped asking. And the silence that followed was its own kind of verdict.

By contrast, the late ’70s myth cycle offered comfort. It delivered catharsis instead of confrontation. It didn’t ask for recognition of difficult truths; it sold a cleaner one, easier to consume. The incendiary triumphs of movie brats and film school heroes mostly graduated to serials, turning away from the excited nihilism of the French New Wave – which had itself been wooed by those decades-earlier mobbed-up rhapsodies – and promised vacation in the theater’s dark.

Perhaps American Graffiti’s greatest scene involves one of those restless students slipping into a local radio station, hoping to send a lovelorn message to a girl he has never met. Instead of the fabled Wolfman Jack, the voice of Los Angeles teens, he finds a kind, middle-aged man sucking popsicles from a broken fridge. The man listens, then dispenses a piece of fatherly advice: “Get your ass in gear.” College, he insists, is the gateway to bigger, less suburban worlds. The revelation follows: Wolfman is on tape, a creation, an affectionate lie. And yet, as the student leaves and looks back, he sees our sweet friend in shadow behind the glass – head raised, mic close, the Wolfman alive again, howling the next dedication. The deception is the point. Lucas shows that the past is built on such facades: myths that guide, console, and instruct, even when we know the voice is a mask. Warner’s sermons punished the outlaw, but Lucas’s Wolfman scene offers something rarer: a parentless world conjuring its own father figure, a myth that teaches instead of condemns. And even that has a kind of use. The point of a narrative isn’t always to expose the world as it is but to create a truth you can inhabit, if only for a couple of hours. Emotional accuracy matters more than factual fidelity. Sometimes the myth you choose – whether gangster or farm boy – is less about belief than about survival.

It bears mention because, as Jean-Luc Godard – himself happily steeped in Bogart’s legend – once put it, “Cinema is the most beautiful fraud in the world.” But beauty doesn’t cancel cost. Warner’s polemics proved how easily fraud can become discipline; Lucas proved how easily it can become avuncular. The danger isn’t the lie itself but how quickly we fall in love with it. Because once you tell an audience that hope comes cheap – that evil can be blown up in a single shot, that the hero always makes it home – it gets harder to tell them the truth again. Harder to remind them that once, the movies insisted something crueler and more human: that a man could fall, blind and alone, on a bullshit street corner nobody cared about.

* * *

All images are screenshots from the films discussed.