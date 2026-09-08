Films of Conscience: Raindog and Colin Firth’s Quiet Ambition

Disclosure Day

Firth’s self-effacement is generally described as a character trait. It is at least as plausible that it is a market condition, however. The films are fundable perhaps because their patron withdraws, since the alternative – a famous actor visibly making a case about drone warfare – activates every reflex the culture has for neutralizing the celebrity windbag with opinions. At that point, argument often dies in the reflex rather than on its merits. Firths self-removal is perhaps less about humility than wanting the work and the argument to speak for itself.

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The most heavily marketed early summer event movie of 2026 was about government secrets. Disclosure Day, Steven Spielberg’s return to the alien picture, arrived in June with a John Williams score, spaceships over the American Midwest, and a plot that turns out to concern the machinery of corruption and its discontents: a private agency, contracted by government, holding a body of knowledge it has determined the public cannot be trusted with, and a hacker with a moral compulsion to reveal all. Firth plays the agency’s director who explains with courtesy why the naive populace cannot comprehend or absorb the consequences of disclosure. Whatever else the film is, it is a $115 million studio proposition that the central political question of the moment is who at the top decides what the rest of us are permitted to know.

It is worth noticing how the answer works in the country, the United States, the focus of the film and where the question is least theoretical. The Official Secrets Act of 1989 removed the public interest defense. This was the point of it. The 1911 provision it replaced had been drafted in a spy scare and applied, notoriously, to almost anything. The reform was sold as a narrowing, and in one sense it was. What it also did was foreclose the argument that a disclosure might have been justified by what it disclosed. Under the current law a civil servant who leaks evidence of an illegality cannot tell a jury why. The wrongdoing revealed is not a defense, and rarely reaches the jury. The government’s position – held across governments of both parties for thirty-five years – is that the propriety of a secret is a matter for the state and no one else.

Katharine Gun found this out in 2003. A Mandarin translator at GCHQ, she passed to the Observer a memo from the American National Security Agency requesting British help in an operation to gather compromising material on the delegations of six undecided members of the UN Security Council – the votes then being courted for a second resolution authorizing the invasion of Iraq. She was charged. Her defense proposed to argue necessity, and to seek disclosure of the attorney general’s advice on the legality of the war. On the morning of trial in February 2004 the prosecution offered no evidence and the case collapsed. No court has ever ruled on whether what she did was justified because the architecture of the law is designed so that no court has to.

The interesting question about the Gun case is not whether she was right. It is why the episode is not general knowledge, while a fictional agency guarding fictional secrets from fictional aliens is the summer’s mass entertainment. A serving intelligence officer disclosed an attempt to fix the vote of the Security Council on the eve of a war, was prosecuted, and walked free without the state defending its case – and the affair occupies rather less of the British national memory than of Colin Firth’s wet shirt scene from 1995.

An awkward segue, perhaps, but the film of Gun’s story was produed by him.

Official Secrets was made by Raindog Films, the production company Firth cofounded in 2011 with the record executive Ged Doherty, weeks after winning an Academy Award for The King’s Speech. Its slate is unusually coherent. Eye in the Sky, the first feature, is a chamber piece about a drone strike in which the actual drama is jurisdictional. An innocent girl inside the target radius of an identified terrorist, and a chain of officials in Whitehall, Nevada, and Surrey each attempting to pass the decision to kill her further along the chain. Kickback shines light on corruption and deniability engineered into FIFA. Loving treats the state not just as the obvious antagonist but as ambient pressure, reaching into a bedroom in Virginia to classify interracial marriage a felony – a restriction overcome by quiet heroes. Four films, four apparently unrelated and real subjects, one preoccupation: state power, secrecy, and marginalization – and the everyday people who challenge it.

Firth does not appear in any of them. He had originally been attached to an on-screen role in Eye in the Sky but withdrew to co-produce it. This is usually reported, when it is reported at all, as modesty. Perhaps it is more usefully read as a diagnosis of credibility.

I should declare an interest. I am not a film critic or entertainment writer. I have spent my working life on political structures, power, and conflict – the ethics and machinery of force or the ways small states and small people absorb decisions taken elsewhere. I worked for a U.S. government think tank when Eye in the Sky appeared in theatres, and was at the time oblivious to Raindog Films or Firth for that matter. It dealt in a familiar pathology: distributed authorization, in which a lawful process, correctly followed by every participant, produces an outcome that none of them would defend in isolation. That this dynamic translates more readily to a ninety-minute thriller than to official policy literature is not because the film is exceptionally profound. It is because policy discourse on the topic at the time was still designed precisely to obscure it, flattening the moral friction into procedural compliance.

Because the salient thing about the Raindog slate is not that it exists but that it required this particular route to exist at all. These are not difficult films to produce. They are conventional in form, mid-budget, star-led, legible to any audience – precisely the sort of picture a public service broadcaster or a subsidized national cinema might once have produced as a matter of course. Yet they did require the personal leverage of someone with clout, like an Oscar winner, even though he consistently removed himself from the frame when the credit came due. Firth’s self-effacement is generally described as a character trait. It is at least as plausible that it is a market condition, however. The films are fundable perhaps because their patron withdraws, since the alternative – a famous actor visibly making a case about drone warfare – activates every reflex the culture has for neutralizing the celebrity windbag with opinions. At that point, argument often dies in the reflex rather than on its merits. Firth’s self-removal is perhaps less about humility than wanting the work and the argument to speak for itself.

What has changed lately is that his off-screen and on-screen thematic interests have merged. In Lockerbie: A Search for Truth, Firth plays Jim Swire, the physician whose daughter died aboard Pan Am 103 and who spent three decades pressing against the official account of the bombing – a case in which the sole man convicted, Abdelbaset al-Megrahi, was twice referred back toward appeal by the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission on grounds that a miscarriage of justice may have occurred, and who died before either referral could be resolved. Six months later Firth was the WARDEX director, on the other side of the same transaction. He now plays, on the largest screens available, both ends of the arrangement his production company spent a decade examining. Which end hardly matters. The genre is the point.

Firth’s upcoming role in Berlin Noir is the most instructive of the three, and the one worth watching for. Under Peter Straughan, who adapted Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Firth is filming Philip Kerr’s Bernie Gunther novels for Apple in Berlin set in 1928 – five years before the Machtergreifung, in the vertiginous late freedom of the Weimar Republic. The plot concerns a killer preying on people the city has already declined to see: the disabled, the destitute, sex workers, the war-mutilated. The horror is the indifference rather than the murderer.

The choice of 1928 is the point. The Nazi state did not manufacture its instruments; it inherited them, largely intact and largely legal. Article 48 of the Weimar constitution – the emergency provision permitting rule by presidential decree and the suspension of civil liberties – was drafted by liberals, used repeatedly by Weimar chancellors through the crisis years, and required no amendment whatever to serve as the vehicle for the Reichstag Fire Decree in February 1933. The registries, the identity apparatus, the police powers, the administrative categories of the excludable and the undesirable were all in place, assembled in the ordinary course of governing by officials who intended nothing of the kind. What arrived in 1933 was not new machinery but a new willingness to use the existing machinery without restraint. This is the least comfortable finding in the historiography of the period and the one least often drawn on, because it locates the danger not in the extremists but in the quiet administrative accumulations of the years when everyone agrees the extremists are marginal.

It is not necessary to belabor the contemporary application because it is so obvious, and the analogy between any present and Weimar is almost always overdrawn. What is not overdrawn, however, is the structural observation. The infrastructure of exception in Britain – the retention regimes, the data-sharing arrangements between departments, the hostile environment’s requirement that landlords and employers and clinicians perform status checks, the powers to strip citizenship exercised by executive discretion – was assembled incrementally, under ordinary law, by governments that meant it for narrow purposes, and requires no new legislation to be turned to broader ones. On the other side of the Atlantic, the tools purchased for immigration enforcement – the contracted data-fusion platforms that resolve tax records, biometrics, and utility accounts into a targetable individual – were procured, not decreed. The apparatus is always built in the calm. It is built by respectable people with narrow mandates and defensible intentions, and it is inherited by whoever comes next.

That is the subject Raindog has been circling since 2011, and it explains why the films are so consistently unglamorous in their choice of villain. There is no conspiracy in Eye in the Sky, no cabal in Official Secrets – only functionaries applying rules correctly, and the peculiar diffusion by which a lawful chain produces an unowned outcome that no one is responsible for. It is not a subject that lends itself to advocacy, which may be why its most persistent British patron has been someone with no standing to advocate and every incentive to stay quiet.

The public perception of Firth remains the courteous Englishman of a hundred Sunday evenings, while the fifteen years of underwriting films about state killing, official secrecy, and institutional corruption remain essentially unremarked outside even the trade press. It would be sentimental to call this a shame. It is more accurate to call it the arrangement working as it should: the argument has been audible for a decade precisely to the degree that its patron has been inaudible. In an attention economy magnified ad infinitum by Hollywood, the recognizable face operating in the background may be the only instrument left with any purchase at all. It is at any rate a more serious use of celebrity than the alternatives, and it rests on a proposition that the historical record supports: the capacity for the abuse of power is assembled quietly during periods of ignorance and perceived normalcy. The abuse itself, when it comes, is perpetrated by the people in whom the public places its trust. By the time that stasis breaks, the tools have all long since been paid for. The quiet heroes willing to take immense personal risk are the most powerful force against them.

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Unless otherwise noted, all images are screenshots from the films discussed.